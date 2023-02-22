from the you-alright,-mate? dept.
16-year-old Indian chess sensation Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa stuns world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen:
Praggnanandhaa, nicknamed Pragg, belied his age and his experience as he remained cool and collected, while Carlsen appeared to make mistakes to present opportunities to the Indian youngster.
And although the five-time world champion fought to get back into the game, Pragg didn't give him an opening, eventually holding on for a famous victory in the rapid chess tournament.
When it became apparent a win was certain, the achievement appeared to dawn on Pragg, as he covered his mouth with his hand in shock.
It was Pragg's first victory over Carlsen, and he became the youngest player to beat Carlsen since the superstar became World Champion in 2013.
The cherry on top - Pragg was playing black!
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Wednesday February 23, @01:29PM (1 child)
It was a rapid game.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Wednesday February 23, @01:41PM
Magnus the Mannus Carlsen has a good record at rapid, though, e.g. in his 2018 match against Caruana they ended up tied going into the rapid tie-breaker, and Carlsen won pretty handily.
So I agree that a single rapid loss isn't that big a deal, it's likely that eventually Carlsen will be past his prime, still really good of course but not quite what he used to be. That's pretty normal for championship-level chess players: Petrosian, Kasparov, and Anand all started to falter as they approached middle age and beyond, just to name a few. Kasparov still plays rapid occasionally, and he's still far better than I'll ever be, but he can definitely be beaten by younger players.
