Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Researchers Combine Piezoelectric and Metasurfaces to Create Lens With Tunable Focus

posted by janrinok on Wednesday February 23, @12:55PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the enhance! dept.
Science News

upstart writes:

Researchers combine piezoelectric thin film and metasurfaces to create lens with tunable focus: Compact, inexpensive tunable lenses could be useful for portable medical diagnostics, miniature cameras and more:

"This type of low-power, ultra-compact varifocal lens could be used in a wide range of sensor and imaging technologies where system size, weight and cost are important," said research project leader Christopher Dirdal from SINTEF Smart Sensors and Microsystems in Norway. "In addition, introducing precision tunability to metasurfaces opens up completely new ways to manipulate light."

Dirdal and colleagues describe the new technology in the Optica Publishing Group journal Optics Letters. To change focal length, a voltage is applied over lead zirconate titanate (PZT) membranes causing them to deform. This, in turn, shifts the distance between two metasurface lenses.

"Our novel approach offers a large displacement between the metasurface lenses at high speed and using low voltages," said Dirdal. "Compared to state-of-the-art devices, we demonstrated twice the out-of-plane displacement at a quarter of the voltage."

The researchers made the new lens using metasurfaces -- flat surfaces that are patterned with nanostructures to manipulate light. They are particularly interesting because they can integrate several functionalities into a single surface and can also be made in large batches using standard micro- and nanofabrication techniques at potentially low cost.

Journal Reference:
Anand Summanwar, Christopher A. Dirdal, Firehun T. Dullo, et al. MEMS-tunable dielectric metasurface lens using thin-film PZT for large displacements at low voltages [open], Optics Letters (DOI: 10.1364/OL.451750)

Original Submission


«  16-year-old Indian Chess Sensation Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa Stuns World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen | Tesla’s Radar-less Cars Investigated by NHTSA After Complaints Spike  »
Researchers Combine Piezoelectric and Metasurfaces to Create Lens With Tunable Focus | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)