from the enhance! dept.
Researchers combine piezoelectric thin film and metasurfaces to create lens with tunable focus: Compact, inexpensive tunable lenses could be useful for portable medical diagnostics, miniature cameras and more:
"This type of low-power, ultra-compact varifocal lens could be used in a wide range of sensor and imaging technologies where system size, weight and cost are important," said research project leader Christopher Dirdal from SINTEF Smart Sensors and Microsystems in Norway. "In addition, introducing precision tunability to metasurfaces opens up completely new ways to manipulate light."
Dirdal and colleagues describe the new technology in the Optica Publishing Group journal Optics Letters. To change focal length, a voltage is applied over lead zirconate titanate (PZT) membranes causing them to deform. This, in turn, shifts the distance between two metasurface lenses.
"Our novel approach offers a large displacement between the metasurface lenses at high speed and using low voltages," said Dirdal. "Compared to state-of-the-art devices, we demonstrated twice the out-of-plane displacement at a quarter of the voltage."
The researchers made the new lens using metasurfaces -- flat surfaces that are patterned with nanostructures to manipulate light. They are particularly interesting because they can integrate several functionalities into a single surface and can also be made in large batches using standard micro- and nanofabrication techniques at potentially low cost.
Journal Reference:
Anand Summanwar, Christopher A. Dirdal, Firehun T. Dullo, et al. MEMS-tunable dielectric metasurface lens using thin-film PZT for large displacements at low voltages [open], Optics Letters (DOI: 10.1364/OL.451750)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday February 23, @03:22PM
but I just can't hear any word starting with "meta" anymore. Please stop!
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Wednesday February 23, @03:52PM
"Because it is extremely compact and lightweight, the new lens could be useful for portable medical diagnostic instruments, drone-based 3D mapping and other applications where miniaturization can open new possibilities."
New possibilities, eh, like maybe spying, surveillance and voyeurism. Welcome to our brave new "meta" world.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday February 23, @04:35PM
https://www.optica.org/en-us/about/newsroom/news_releases/2022/february/researchers_combine_piezoelectric_thin_film_and_me/ [optica.org]
has a picture of the device and a microscope pic of the surface.