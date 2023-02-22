from the braking-news dept.
Tesla's radar-less cars investigated by NHTSA after complaints spike:
Tesla is facing a new headache this week. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into a "phantom braking" problem after receiving hundreds of complaints from owners of recent Models 3 and Y. In total, the NHTSA says that about 416,000 cars are affected.
In May 2021, Tesla decided to remove the forward-looking radar sensor from the Model 3 and Model Y EVs. This sensor was used by some of the cars' advanced driver-assistance systems, like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.
Instead, new Teslas built for the North American market rely entirely on cameras. At the time of the removal, Tesla noted that the change meant the cars' forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking functions were no longer rated by the NHTSA but that the company expected that rating to happen "in the coming weeks."
[...] But the problem of phantom braking is not limited to the controversial FSD mode. In early February, The Washington Post reported on a growing number of complaints made to the NHTSA by Tesla owners, who told the agency about situations in which their cars slammed on the brakes at inappropriate times (for example, when driving at highway speed), mistakenly believing an obstacle was ahead.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @04:00PM
The bad part is the rest of the driving public is forced to be part of this giant experiment. Like with vaccines. There is no meaningful opt out.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Wednesday February 23, @04:04PM (1 child)
From TFA, "Frequently, the complaints involved a scenario in which a large truck in the distance was driving toward a Tesla."
Or just maybe a grasshopper slamming into the camera lens....
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday February 23, @05:17PM
Gotta watch-out for those grasshoppers, they're deadly.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 23, @04:27PM (4 children)
Yeah, I'm repeating myself. It makes no sense at all to restrict your navigation system to one single sensory input. Humans have multiple senses. Virtually all living organisms have multiple senses. Why not give your non-living entities multiple senses?
It's easy enough to create an optical illusion to trick a human. Obviously, computers suffer from optical illusions as well. So give the computers the tools necessary to double check those illusions. Sound based, radar, lidar, laser, use whatever is available. Musk is acting like an idiot when he insists that visible light is the answer to all of computer navigation problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @04:48PM
It's cheaper to omit a sensor and the processing associated with it. That's Tesla's reason.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by crm114 on Wednesday February 23, @05:08PM
When we lived in NY, first snow storm every year, I would go out to a parking lot, get to speed, and lock the brakes (fortunately, they were not anti-lock.) The purpose was to regain the muscle-memory of what to do. In a controlled environment.
On the highway, we respect the 80K trucks that can't just "stop". We give them space, make sure they can see us, etc.
Great. Now I have to worry about the idiot who is driving 75MPH in the left lane, the two trucks behind me, and a third trying to get the driver to get a clue to move over, but no. He's so fixated on twitter, he doesn't even notice when his car computer decides to slam on the brakes.
My wife's grandfather often told her. "When you get in a car, remember, you are driving a weapon. It can kill."
If you want to drive, drive. And accept personal responsibility.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Wednesday February 23, @05:23PM (1 child)
Is it feasible to buy a Tesla, and then replace the computer with all manual controls?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @05:55PM
It seems most of the parts are available, you could just build one and leave out the computer. Bonus points for making it out of a DeLorean. https://www.evwest.com/catalog/index.php [evwest.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @06:10PM
This is one of many reasons why I'm holding out for the true Model-T or VW Beetle (original) of EVs. My one concession to automated driving is cruise control, or what you might call "auto throttle" if cars were planes. It's simple enough to be reasonably reliable, and a real godsend on long trips without taking so much away from driving that you get lulled in to not paying attention. I could even do without ABS since I learned to cadence brake with my Dad's big American boat sedans, and even deployed it successfully in a real life emgergency stop scenario once. Of course they may not be legally allowed to do that, so I can live with ABS making me feel like I just lost some braking power. Even though I hate it, I get why it's there. Also, stripping out all those bells and whistles will make the car a lot cheaper and easier to maintain.
Come on, manufacturers. First one to do it gets my money, and it won't be that long. My ICE Honda with 212k has a lot of life, but I know it won't run forever.
Seriously... if you've ever hard-stopped a car with no ABS it's quite an experience. You can bruise yourself with the seat belt and even damage the suspension if you time it right to dig a heavy front end in to the pavement. Obviously don't try it on a public road at full speed. An empty parking lot at 25mph is enough to give you a taste.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Wednesday February 23, @06:15PM
I'm so glad my daily driver doesn't have any of this bullshit, it's a 40 year old van.
It doesn't even have an engine computer. It doesn't need one.
Long live the carburetor!