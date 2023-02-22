Stories
Three-drug Combination Prolongs Survival from a Specific Prostate Cancer

posted by janrinok on Wednesday February 23, @06:34PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Three-drug combination prolongs survival in men with metastatic, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer:

Standard treatment for patients with metastatic, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer includes the addition of either the chemotherapy drug docetaxel or an androgen-receptor pathway inhibitor to androgen-deprivation therapy, with the latter two treatments acting to lower the effects of androgen hormones, such as testosterone. Clinical trials that have combined all three treatments have generated conflicting results. To provide clarity, investigators designed the large, international ARASENS Trial and randomly assigned 1,306 patients with metastatic, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer in a 1:1 ratio to receive the oral androgen-receptor inhibitor darolutamide or placebo, both in combination with androgen-deprivation therapy and docetaxel.

Survival rates in the two groups were compared after 533 patients had died. Patients were followed for a median of approximately 3.5 years, and those who received darolutamide had a 32.5% lower risk of dying during that time than patients not taking darolutamide.

Matthew R. Smith, Maha Hussain, Fred Saad, et al. Darolutamide and Survival in Metastatic, Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer, New England Journal of Medicine (DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2119115)

