Sacklers Raise Their Offer to Settle Opioid Lawsuits by More Than $1 Billion:
Members of the billionaire Sackler family have sweetened their cash offer to settle thousands of opioid-related lawsuits against them and their company, Purdue Pharma, offering up to $6 billion, an increase of more than $1 billion from an earlier offer, according to a mediator's report filed Friday afternoon in bankruptcy court.
But the deal is not done. The Sacklers have not budged from the line they drew in the sand at the outset of the case. In exchange for their billions, they are continuing to demand an end to all civil claims against them related to Purdue and opioids, and that future such claims be prohibited.
Legal experts and the public have criticized efforts by the Sackler family to seek personal protection from liability. It is a shield typically granted to companies seeking bankruptcy restructuring, as Purdue is, but rarely extended to owners who do not file for personal bankruptcy. Eight states and the District of Columbia refused to sign on to an earlier proposal because of the Sackler liability shields.
The mediator, Judge Shelley Chapman, a federal bankruptcy judge, said in her report that a "supermajority" of those states had now agreed to the new offer. But holdouts remain and the deal is not yet done.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @09:37PM
Buy one, get one free... and they'd appreciate if you would share with a friend.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Wednesday February 23, @09:37PM (10 children)
How about they serve time in Supermax? How is it we let them be in a position to demand anything, when they should be begging for mercy?
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @09:44PM
If they were held to account for their crimes it would set the terrible precedent of putting the law above wealth, and we can't have that, but if the court is seen letting them off too easily there might be riots, hence the dog and pony show until the public loses interest.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 23, @09:49PM
How naive... an extra Billion in settlement for something that made them tens of Billions in profits from a drug that has cost society Trillions in health and quality of life damages, loss of employment, families on welfare, violence, victims of crime, etc.?
They're being generous. Now take the money before they change their minds. /s
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 23, @10:06PM (6 children)
Supermax? Seriously? These assholes aren't supervillians. They've done as much harm as some supervillians, but I could probably toss them in a high quality dog pen, and they wouldn't escape. Just a regular prison would be more than adequate. Supermax is high dollar, and these cretins don't deserve high quality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @10:18PM
Supermax is overkill from a 'keep them from escaping' perspective, but it makes it a lot harder for them to buy themselves private luxury cells or get their sentences reduced to house arrest by buying another friendly judge.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday February 23, @11:22PM (2 children)
I'm just hoping they DO go to jail and then "kill themselves" like Jeffery Epstein did... but 'kill themselves' slowly......and painfully....and horribly: 'kill themselves' by slowly cutting their skin off their bodies and slowly pulling each of their teeth and fingernails and organs out.
You know; the standard "killing themselves".
(Jeffery Epstein just didn't have any imagination in 'killing himself'.)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 23, @11:30PM (1 child)
Have you been watching the Hannibal Lectur movies again? Don't forget to have a couple dogs in the room, to consume all the scraps!
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Wednesday February 23, @11:42PM
NO! The scraps are my PRECIOUUUUSSSSSSSS!
Finger lickin' good.
;)
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday February 24, @03:11AM (1 child)
I mean, the fact is that most of 'em wouldn't survive a week in GenPop. But in a just world, they would be getting treated roughly the same as El Chapo, and they're not because they committed their crimes in a boardroom.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 24, @03:15AM
They're not crimes when committed in a boardroom of sufficient standing, they're political gaffes which must be apologized for.
Elizabeth Holmes didn't have sufficient standing, got too greedy too fast, so now she's an example - to keep the others safe for a while.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Thursday February 24, @12:35AM
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Thursday February 24, @12:22AM
Why are we using the term offer? If should be a fine and criminal charges. Not asking. Telling.
4 F-22's is not a fair payment for the nation's opioid / heroin disaster.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @01:00AM
force feed them oxycontin everyday until they croak
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday February 24, @03:38AM
Seize all their wealth, company and private, and dissolve the company as an entity. Get the people responsible hooked on their own Oxycontin...and then take it away from them. Let them go into withdrawal cold turkey and face it with no support, in solitary. And livestream that shit.
Then, assuming they survive, release them into the general public, penniless and homeless and unemployed. Make them find work...with a record of felony drug dealing.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...