There is little doubt that for many people, streaming services have become the standard for watching movies and TV-shows.

Subscription-based streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ even converted some hardcore pirates, as they were seen as more convenient alternatives.

There is a problem though. The whole appeal of the streaming model becomes diluted when there are too many 'Netflixes.' Paying for a handful of streaming subscriptions and navigating from service to service for an evening of entertainment is not the best experience.

Research has shown that the fragmented streaming landscape keeps piracy relevant, instead of making it disappear.

A few hours ago Elon Musk added his two cents on the streaming service jungle. [...] The tweet doesn't come with any further context but it's clear that the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is not entirely happy with the paid streaming ecosystem in its current form. Whether he uses The Pirate Bay himself is another question though.