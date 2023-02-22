from the inconvenient-convenience dept.
Elon Musk Suggests That Piracy is Appealing Once Again:
There is little doubt that for many people, streaming services have become the standard for watching movies and TV-shows.
Subscription-based streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ even converted some hardcore pirates, as they were seen as more convenient alternatives.
There is a problem though. The whole appeal of the streaming model becomes diluted when there are too many 'Netflixes.' Paying for a handful of streaming subscriptions and navigating from service to service for an evening of entertainment is not the best experience.
Research has shown that the fragmented streaming landscape keeps piracy relevant, instead of making it disappear.
A few hours ago Elon Musk added his two cents on the streaming service jungle. [...] The tweet doesn't come with any further context but it's clear that the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is not entirely happy with the paid streaming ecosystem in its current form. Whether he uses The Pirate Bay himself is another question though.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by looorg on Thursday February 24, @12:08AM (4 children)
As noted it probably is a matter of to many services, each requiring their own separate fees and credentials. Diluting the viewing experience. It all adds up and it is not very appealing. But the question remains if there was an actual time when piracy wasn't the appealing and superior product? I can't really recall that time. Even when there was a lot less "options".
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Thursday February 24, @12:18AM (1 child)
Back before they pivoted to mainly developing their own content, Netflix had a huge library of movies and was, I'd argue, the 'one stop shop' for most watching.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday February 24, @12:32AM
Perhaps. It started out great, for Netflix I guess, and then the others saw them making bank and figured they all make bank to. So perhaps it was great when there was only a few services but the more services the less great it got. Then they all started to pull their shows from each other (like as an example there used to be a bunch of Marvel shows for Netflix and then I guess Disney couldn't have that so as soon as the contracts ran out they didn't get renewed so no more Daredevil, Punishers even tho they had all ran for multiple seasons and was popular etc).
But even when there was only Netflix (and possibly a few others) piracy was still a superior product -- it was "free", it was in the format you liked, you could watch it whenever you liked how ever you liked and you didn't have to share data with Netflix for them to double dip on either. So how was TPB (or whichever) not even back then not the superior product? Possibly the only way it wasn't appealing or the better product might have been morally. I guess the issue was that it was even to many pirate sites so perhaps they competed with each other but of very little detriment to the viewer. The only loser being the services that couldn't get along and didn't figure out a proper service to get their cut from. Instead they started to compete with each other and the viewer was the loser.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @01:26AM
Napster was only popular because there was no alternative. It wasn't a great experience with all the low quality tracks and mistagged files. Sweet Home Alabama by CCR anyone?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @01:30AM
Its actually worse.
They are actively walling their offerings to try and carve up the market.
The barriers are intentional. Apparently they have not learned a single thing from the past.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 24, @12:27AM
I never have subscribed to any of these "services". Dear Wife subscribed briefly to Netflix, but for whatever stupid reasons, they failed to deliver half the time. As I remember, there were about 3 bouts of cursing Netflix, then she went back to torrenting whatever she wanted.
The business models are all wrong, the prices are too high, the goods mostly suck anyway. If you can't get it free, you're paying too much in most cases.
Show me a sub for ~$20 per YEAR, and you can watch ANYTHING you want to watch, I might agree that it's worthwhile.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @12:55AM
> Whether he uses The Pirate Bay himself is another question though.
elon can afford to pay some dude in bangaldesh to pirate for him.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @01:23AM (1 child)
It's been 30+ years of every commercial service on the Internets screwing it up-- either getting too greedy after gaining a monopoly, getting too incompetent, being dodgy from the start (Crunchyroll!), becoming excessively dodgy, etc. Streaming services using 'Loss Leading" is a bloody Red Flag.
Actually never stopped pirating here.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Thursday February 24, @02:11AM
Crunchyroll? dodgy? You mean before they started paying the anime producers?
I joined it shortly after they started paying for content, and never experienced the dodginess.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @01:38AM (5 children)
Who the fuck cares what Elon Musk thinks about the number of streaming services? Maybe we can have a bunch of stories about his bowel movements that get posted to Instagram too?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by hendrikboom on Thursday February 24, @02:12AM (2 children)
I don't care that Elon Musk thinks there are too many streaming services.
But I too think there are too many streaming services.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 24, @03:30AM
Hey, so you're just like Elon Musk, except for the whole revolutionary electric car and rocket companies and psycho actress girlfriends things...
First DVD player I ever bought, 1998ish I think, came with a Netflix promo in the box. At $20 per month it was better than driving to Blockbuster, so I subscribed, and have continuously for 25 years since - total of maybe $5K revenue to Netflix over that period, probably a little less since fees went down with streaming, a little more if you adjust for inflation into today's dollars - 25 years is a long time. Anyway... we did that, instead of cable TV, and even after we finally got roped into paying the cable company for broadband internet, the Netflix subscription has been a low cost high quality alternative to cable programming. Their selection has gone schizo - it used to be basically everything you could imagine within reason, then streaming choked it down considerably but compensated with a drop in monthly rates from ~$20 to ~$7, IIRC. For a while we subsidized the lack of new releases with Redbox rentals, maybe $5 per month worth on average, then we tapped into the local public library for older discs and at this stage there's more content than we can ever manage to watch between Netflix and the library discs. The streaming costs have crept up a little faster than inflation, and Netflix has started to produce a fair amount of decent content of their own, not quite major studio level, but also a hell of a lot better than most network programming used to be - basically on-par with what I've seen of HBO produced and similar content.
Elon's problem, and maybe yours?, is that he can afford too many streaming services, so it gives a bad experience. Coming from a childhood with 4 network channels and a couple of indie UHF rerun stations, I'm content with Netflix + Library selection levels, and that new Tom Hanks movie on Apple TV or whatever? They can keep that - maybe I'll catch it if it ever comes my way on the services I use, but if it doesn't I really have more important holes in my life to fill.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Thursday February 24, @03:31AM
Agree - way too many to 'catch them all'.
Our approach is to only subscribe to one service at a time. If there's a "must watch" on another service, we cancel our service on one platform, sign up for the other one (often with 1 month free) then switch back when needed. The movies and shows are (usually) not going anywhere. Maybe we need to wait a few weeks before catching the new season of something - boo hoo.
I would only contemplate piracy if there is no legal and reasonable option to obtain the show in my country (this is a much larger problem outside of the US). Signing up for a $100 per month package does not count as reasonable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @02:44AM (1 child)
