Inside “Project Tinman”: Peloton’s Plan to Conceal Rust in its Exercise Bikes

posted by janrinok on Thursday February 24, @02:43AM
[...] In September last year, staff at Peloton warehouses, which receive high-end bikes originally manufactured in Taiwan, noticed that paint was flaking off some of the exercise machines.

The cause was a build-up of rust on "non-visible parts" of the bike—the inner frame of the seat and handlebars—and did not affect the product's integrity, Peloton recently told the Financial Times.

Instead of returning the bikes to the manufacturer, executives hatched a plan, dubbed internally as "Project Tinman," to conceal the corrosion and sent the machines to customers who had paid between $1,495 and $2,495 to purchase them.

The project was first revealed in FT Magazine last week, but eight current and former Peloton employees across four US states have provided further details on the operation.

They described the plan as a nationwide effort to avoid yet another costly recall just months after the company's most tragic episode—the death of a child due to the design of its treadmill.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 24, @02:47AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday February 24, @02:47AM (#1224332) Homepage Journal

    No, Peloton doesn't rise to the level of evil that the Sacklers have attained. But the decision makers could do with some prison time.

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday February 24, @03:21AM

    by looorg (578) on Thursday February 24, @03:21AM (#1224337)

    ... and did not affect the product's integrity

    What kind of special rust do they have that doesn't weaken the integrity of the iron?

    Also what kind of cheap ass equipment do they sell that is made of unprotected iron? I thought they made exclusive and expensive stuff. Also its exercise equipment, it is going to be in an environment ample with moisture to get the oxidation process running wild.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @03:21AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @03:21AM (#1224338)

    Rust, really?

  • (Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday February 24, @03:38AM

    by Thexalon (636) on Thursday February 24, @03:38AM (#1224342)

    I'm still trying to figure out why so many people seemed to not figure out that all of these item's functions could be handled by a standard $200 exercise bike and maybe a $20 fitness app (if you actually used it to exercise) or a $10 clothing rack (if you didn't). But I guess it's the same mentality as the people who buy Apple stuff because if it's extra expensive it must be good.

