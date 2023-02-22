https://techxplore.com/news/2022-02-online-privacy-inequality.html
As information and communications technology (ICT) systems proliferate, it has become essential for the privacy of users to be considered and safeguarded. While there are many existing ways to protect users' digital privacy, such as network security measures, cryptography and access control strategies, these methods are not implemented equally in all countries worldwide.
"Our team has been researching digital privacy since 2016," Mohammad Abu Alsheikh, one of the researchers who carried out the study, told TechXplore. "This recent work was inspired by the inequality we noticed in the digital privacy protection provided to users based on their geographical location."
[...] The analyses conducted by this team of researchers yielded very interesting results, which emphasize the extent to which digital privacy has recently led to significant inequality. Most notably, they found that young users (15- to 32-year-olds) were more concerned about their digital privacy than older ones (33-year-olds and older adults).
In addition, their study showed that the ethnic background, occupation, and higher education level of users had a very minimal impact on the digital privacy divide perceived by users. In the future, the results gathered by Alsheikh and his colleagues could inspire the introduction of new strategies aimed at decreasing the digital privacy divide worldwide.
"We believe that digital privacy is a fundamental human right," Alsheikh added. "Accordingly, we call for unified digital privacy regulations that protect users regardless of their countries of residence. We will now work on extending the study to explore the connection between the digital privacy protection provided to users and their vulnerability to online disinformation campaigns."
Journal Reference:
How Do Socio-Demographic Patterns Define Digital Privacy Divide?, (DOI: 10.1109/ACCESS.2022.3144436)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @06:11AM
Could be worse, we could know who they are, and where the live, and where they work, from their constant inability to talk about anything other than them selves! Egotistical sheep farmers, or former Nokia employees, protecting the abusers of livestock. The whole thing is just too disgusting to even talk about. I'm done.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @07:16AM (1 child)
if you put your backyard-fusion-device plans on even a "up to snuff" computer connected to the internet, you will be hacked successfully.
a computer connected to the internet, today, is just a sensor to gather data for the peoples wanting to stay in power and who know "best". *shrug*.
if people don't explode with laughter after hearing " cyber war" it is a indicator, that "army A does not supply army B with weapons that can defeat (or help defeat) army A".
the virtual soap box in the virtual town square most certainly can be kicked over just like the real thing.
good luck. take care. stay low.
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Thursday February 24, @07:36AM
There are far too many basement dwellers trying to fuse backyards together these days.
Though, come to think of it, many of them are using virtual soap.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @07:55AM
Can there be a happy medium, where just janrinok and FatPhil know who the AC's are, but the rest of us can be kept blissfully ignorate?