from the to-infinity-and-beyond dept.
EV coach drives from California to Seattle and back using public chargers:
An electric coach just completed a 1,700-mile (2,743-km) trip from Newark, California, to Seattle and back. The journey was a demonstration of battery-electric transport and was organized by the coach operator MTRWestern and ABC Companies, the US importer for Van Hool coaches.
What makes this trip noteworthy [...] is that it relied on public fast chargers. The coach averaged 280 miles (450 km) between charging stops, with some stretches of over 300 miles (482 km).
The coach averaged 55 mph (88.5 km/h) on its trip and used 3.4 MWh of electricity. Half a mile per kWh sounds like pretty bad efficiency if you're used to thinking about (comparatively) tiny passenger EVs, but with 660 kWh onboard, the CX45E has more than enough lithium to stave off range anxiety. A comparable trip by diesel coach would consume 262 gallons of the fuel, according to ABC.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @09:32AM
I want her to fill my mouth with a giant load of her precious saliva.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday February 24, @10:20AM
it only averaged 54 mph when moving
1700m / 280 km means 5 or 6 stops to charge, at 2 to 3 hours each
Call it 5 at 2.5 hours each, means 12.5 hours additional time.. so 1700/54 gives 31 hours, plus 12.5 means the trip took 43 hours, giving average speed of 39mph
Breaks are good for the driver, but taking 40% longer to arrive is going to test most people's patience.
"I guess once you start doubting, there's no end to it." -Batou, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @10:35AM
In IC engine vehicles, and no one bothered to write a news story about it.
The face that driving cross-country is considered news worthy is really strong evidence that EVs aren’t ready for prime time.