China Says Rover Discovered Glass Spheres on the Dark Side of the Moon:
China's Yutu-2 rover just won't stop making — or at least claiming – weird discoveries on the Moon. Case in point, Chinese space authorities now say it's found several mysterious glass spheres found on the far side of the lunar surface.
The team behind the discovery published a paper about the findings in the journal Science Bulletin, in which they describe the objects as "translucent glass globules."
The spheres are roughly a centimeter in diameter, they say, and were spotted in images taken by the panorama camera on the Yutu-2 rover on the dark side of the Moon.
[...] Though the globules seem plausible, it's worth noting that Yutu-2 has been the source of some sketchy claims during its tenure on the Moon. Remember that "moon cube" that turned out to be a boring rock? Or that "gel" that turned out to be, uh, another rock?
Journal Reference:
Translucent glass globules on the Moon, Science Bulletin (DOI: 10.1016/j.scib.2021.11.004)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @02:07PM (1 child)
you sure that isn't a titleist?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Gaaark on Thursday February 24, @04:23PM
I believe it was a Slazenger 7 when it should have been a Slazenger 1.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @02:39PM (3 children)
Used to use a slingshot and marbles and aim the moon .. maybe those are my long lost marbles :D
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @03:08PM (2 children)
You lost your marbles?
(Score: 2) by FuzzyTheBear on Thursday February 24, @04:35PM (1 child)
A long time ago friend .. a long time ago ;)
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday February 24, @05:48PM
Maybe while listening to a certain Pink Floyd album?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by pe1rxq on Thursday February 24, @03:16PM (4 children)
Just by using the term 'dark side' the article linked here loses all credibility....
(Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Thursday February 24, @03:29PM (2 children)
Isn't that the side where the nazis have their hidden moonbase and that is ruled by Pink Floyd? I'm sure they can scrounge up some glass spheres if they wanted to as all it takes is sand of some kind heat, pressure and time. That said, as noted, the previous claims of cubes and gel has turned out to be rocks. So lets wait and see? More rocks wouldn't come as a surprise to anyone I guess.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday February 24, @05:44PM (1 child)
I thought the secret nazi base and current homeland was in Antarctica?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @05:52PM
No, it's Mar-a-Lago in FL, dummy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @04:25PM
That used to bother me, but I can also see 'dark side' as dark meaning we know less about it, because it doesn't face us. So I'm not so picky about it. Is still kind of stupid though. Far side would be better.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @03:34PM (1 child)
> that Yutu-2 has been the source of some sketchy claims
Next you'll be saying that NASA's Mars Rovers don't actually send their own tweets, and it's just a (lame..) attempt to attract attention to the projects.
ffs, the "Moon Cube" etc were not serious claims. These glassy spheres however are published results from actual Scientists, not Clickbait websights.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DeathMonkey on Thursday February 24, @03:56PM
They saw something cubical and it ended up being a rock shaped like a cube.
I guess it's "sketchy" because it wasn't aliens?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Muad'Dave on Thursday February 24, @04:42PM (1 child)
In his book Back to the Moon [homerhickam.com], Homer Hickam details glass spheres that contain Helium-3 on the moon. Their origin was from a meteor impact, and sounds plausible (even if the rest of the book is fiction).
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday February 24, @05:46PM
very interesting, thanks for the link. It doesn't sound at all like nodules that would form due to meteoric impact, so yes, sounds plausible. I'm looking forward to reading that book.