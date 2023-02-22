Revealed: Credit Suisse leak unmasks criminals, fraudsters and corrupt politicians
A massive leak from one of the world's biggest private banks, Credit Suisse, has exposed the hidden wealth of clients involved in torture, drug trafficking, money laundering, corruption and other serious crimes.
Details of accounts linked to 30,000 Credit Suisse clients all over the world are contained in the leak, which unmasks the beneficiaries of more than 100bn Swiss francs (£80bn)* held in one of Switzerland's best-known financial institutions.
The leak points to widespread failures of due diligence by Credit Suisse, despite repeated pledges over decades to weed out dubious clients and illicit funds. The Guardian is part of a consortium of media outlets given exclusive access to the data.
We can reveal how Credit Suisse repeatedly either opened or maintained bank accounts for a panoramic array of high-risk clients across the world.
They include a human trafficker in the Philippines, a Hong Kong stock exchange boss jailed for bribery, a billionaire who ordered the murder of his Lebanese pop star girlfriend and executives who looted Venezuela's state oil company, as well as corrupt politicians from Egypt to Ukraine.
One Vatican-owned account in the data was used to spend €350m (£290m) in an allegedly fraudulent investment in London property that is at the centre of an ongoing criminal trial of several defendants, including a cardinal.
The huge trove of banking data was leaked by an anonymous whistleblower to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. "I believe that Swiss banking secrecy laws are immoral," the whistleblower source said in a statement. "The pretext of protecting financial privacy is merely a fig leaf covering the shameful role of Swiss banks as collaborators of tax evaders."
(Score: 5, Insightful) by crafoo on Thursday February 24, @04:43PM (1 child)
Obviously some amount of privacy is good. Even the Anonymous leaker can admit this much? He/she, after all, provided this information anonymously. So what really are his values? Is privacy 'good' only when it benefits him? Or does he have a more palatable story he tells himself, believing that raw self-interest is out of style?
Anyway. Fuck him to death. Prosecute the actual crimes and do not require me to sacrifice for your incompetence and laziness. My privacy is worth more than your convenience. Die screaming in a dark pit full of parasites.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 24, @05:10PM
Ah, the right people are getting their privacy...
Yes, how convenient, the Guardian, a "consortium" to ensure no important names are revealed.
And screw this guy, personal secrecy is still important in these corrupt times, but if there's a leak, oh well, oops.. The place to reduce secrecy is in the government, we allow far too much there.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Thursday February 24, @04:53PM (1 child)
The torture stuff gets me.
The drug stuff is self inflicted.
Money laundering? Maybe, depending on the true source.
Getting rid of all privacy? Not a chance. The world hasn't developed to a point where I think it is safe for everything to be wide open. Every time one group gets honest, another group comes in, calls them week, and exploits their honesty to overthrow them.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 24, @05:55PM
No, not all at once.
What needs to happen is incentivization to the groups that do open wider than they have been - make them stronger, continue to build incentive for openness until it is advantageous to be fully open.
Any radical step change is going to hurt a lot of people, better to keep the steps and the pains small and survivable, hopefully minor nuisances rather than fatal blows.
What also needs to happen is some alignment with reality. So many things are accepted only because they're hidden, or ignored. "Zero Tolerance" policies only implemented because they only see the violations they choose to see. If people could accept the world for what it is, right now, full openness would be nearly realizable with just that step. It's a big step and it's going to take time, but if we don't start moving in that direction it will never happen at all.
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @05:11PM
The UN needs the power to investigate and punish trans-national crimes, and government agencies.like the SEC and DOJ in the US need to actually do their jobs. Like domestic surveillance, that is just the lazy way that lets law enforcement avoid some of the hard work of building a case. Reducing corruption is tough though, and the populations are easily divided by culture war crap.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday February 24, @06:02PM
...that Swiss banking secrecy is what most people already expect for all other aspects of their lives. Can some random cop read through your texts? No? What, he needs a warrant? That's what Swiss banking secrecy does.
Or did, anyway - now it only applies to Swiss people. The rest of the Western governments forced Switzerland to stop giving such privacy to citizens of other countries, a few years ago.
It all depends on how important privacy is. Think of video cameras filming people in public spaces. In the UK, they are everywhere. In Germany, they are forbidden. Does the UK have a lower rate of street crime? Um...no, they don't...
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.