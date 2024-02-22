China suggests it doesn't own the rocket debris poised to collide with the Moon:
Don't expect China to readily accept blame for the rocket debris expected to collide with the Moon on March 4th. SpaceNews and The Verge report Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin denied that the debris came from the 2014 Chang'e-5 T1 Moon mission. The upper stage of that rocket burned up "completely" in Earth's atmosphere, Wang said. He maintained that China's aerospace efforts were always in line with international laws, and that the country was determined to protect the "long-term sustainability" of outer space.
[...] The dispute over the debris' origins also reflects the difficulty of tracking space debris. While there are more advanced sensors for spotting debris in Earth orbit, deep space monitoring simply hasn't been a priority. The impending collision might change that focus, particularly with Moon missions like NASA's Artemis program on the horizon.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Thursday February 24, @07:35PM (1 child)
So a piece of space junk hits the moon. No harm, no foul.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @09:04PM
The PRC made a big stink about it when people thought it was a SpaceX rocket. Let them eat their words.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday February 24, @07:51PM (2 children)
Previously, was it about a week or so ago?, someone claimed it was Chinese space junk that was going to slam into the moon and not their space junk. Now the Chinese claim it's not their space junk. But without pointing fingers to some other culprit. So unknown space junk is about to slam into the moon in about a week and we don't know where it came from or whom it belongs to? One would think someone knows if their space junk is about to slam into the moon but they are not claiming it. Which I guess makes it a bit scarier then it really has to be?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @08:05PM
The Space Lawyers LLC(tm) will take care of it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @09:18PM
When it was believed to be a Falcon 9 upper stage the PRC used it as an opportunity to publicly slam SpaceX.
Aside from a few under-equipped amateurs, nobody really tracks junk beyond geosynchronous orbit.
The only scary part is the petty fear-mongering campaign the PRC engaged in that is now backfiring on them.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @08:04PM
It was Taiwan... and this sort of space piracy is exactly the reason China needs to take back control.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 24, @08:50PM (6 children)
How much damage are we expecting when the impact happens?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @09:06PM
I'm guessing the rocket will be a total loss.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @09:08PM
A new crater a few meters across and maybe a couple deep. The people tracking it were hoping that someone might get a spectrographic analysis of the dust cloud. The PRC made a stink about it hoping to make SpaceX look bad, but it turns out to likely be their own junk and they're trying to save face.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @09:24PM (2 children)
All life on the moon will be wiped out.
The Democrats will blame Trump for it.
India will claim a successful landing of their 2nd attempt where the previous one didn't have big enough parachutes for the landing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @10:08PM
You forgot to include Russia.
Putin will claim its another example of Nato overreach!
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Thursday February 24, @10:32PM
'"long-term sustainability" of outer space.'
Moon lives matter.
Think of the children.
Space junk causes global warming.
It's an imperialist/fascist/communist/capitalist conspiracy.
The idea that it's possible to run out of outer space is beyond silly.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 24, @09:36PM
It might wake the Exogorth
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @11:28PM
Also, China "suggests" English originated from China.