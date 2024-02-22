from the fart-powered-engine-not-considered,-again dept.
European airplane maker Airbus and a 50/50 joint partnership between General Electric (GE) and Safran Aircraft Engines are going to equip an A380 superjumbo with a hydrogen engine, by 2026. The plan is to go the cryogenic route with hydrogen: using its liquid form at -253°C (-425°F), and burning it directly in a GE Passport turbofan.
The modified A380 will keep its 4 conventional turbines, with an additional fifth being the hydrogen-powered one.
The number of technical challenges are large. Under the plans, 400kg of liquid hydrogen will be stored in four tanks at minus 253 degrees Celsius. A new cryogenic distribution system will need to be developed. The hydrogen will also need to be converted into a gas before it is burnt. The gas burns at a much higher temperature than conventional jet fuel, so special cooling and coating materials will also need to be developed.
The modified GE Passport jet engine needs a complete overhaul of its combustor, fuel system and controls system to make them compatible with liquid hydrogen fuel. The group picked the Passport because of its size, advanced turbomachinery and ability to operate at the appropriate pressures and temperatures for the flight platform. As the liquid hydrogen needs to be vaporized into gas to be used as fuel, certain parts of the engine could see temperature differences of some 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit.
Liquid hydrogen can only be used for flights of a few thousand kilometers because of the size of the tank, and must therefore always be supplemented with other types of fuel. In this form, hydrogen will hence not compete with other sustainable liquid fuels, but rather complement them.
The second option for employing hydrogen as a directly burned airplane fuel is to convert it into synthetic kerosene by combining with captured CO2. This approach, called "synthetic fuels", "electrofuels" or "Power-to-Liquid," is technically less complicated, and has the advantage of being compatible with current aircraft and existing logistics -- but that's not what is being tested here.
Another alternative, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), made from renewable biomass and waste products, has also started to take off: Last October, Etihad Airways employed a fuel blend containing SAF among an array of existing solutions on a regularly scheduled long-haul flight from London to Abu Dhabi. That flight produced carbon emissions 72% below those of an equivalent flight two years earlier. In December, United Airlines operated the world's first passenger flight using 100% SAF in one of its CFM LEAP-1B engines.
The A380 was chosen for its size: allowing plenty of room for the tanks, cooling and testing equipment. A commercial product will be much smaller. Airbus said last year it would likely initially produce a regional or shorter-range aircraft (100 passengers, range 1,000 nautical miles).
Engineers at Airbus are working on several different zero-emission concepts, all of which rely on hydrogen as their primary power source. Sabine Klauke, chief technology officer, was quoted in the Financial Times as saying that the company would decide by the end of this decade which route to take.
Airbus aims to have the first of these aircraft in service by 2035.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 24, @10:07PM (1 child)
They're taking the biggest passenger jet ever and putting a single hydrogen powered engine on it, I presume just to be able to say "it flew," but only providing a small minority fraction of the power.
I suppose this might be a cheaper / more direct way of testing the new engine at altitude- rather than on a near sea level static test stand.
My question: who gets to sit on the cryotanks?
Ĉi tio ne estas subskribo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 24, @10:56PM
I interpreted it as a way to get practical experience with the issues involved. To get the technology ready for prime time, you first need many thousands of hours of flight time, to work out all the kinks. Because the plane can fly without the hydrogen engine you could put a small fleet of these in service and get flight time that way.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 24, @10:52PM
Whatever became of the biofuels? There's lots of algae out there
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM