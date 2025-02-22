Police forces across England and Wales are being cautioned to remember that the onus is on them to ensure their use of the Police Digital Service's (PDS) Amazon-powered cloud platform is in compliance with Part 3 of the Data Protection Act 2018.

This is in the wake of ongoing concerns about whether police forces across the UK are doing enough to ensure compliance with the required data protection laws before adopting public cloud services.

PDS went public earlier this month with the news that the latest iteration of its Amazon Web Services (AWS)-powered cloud platform is now available for use by all 43 police forces across England and Wales.

The platform, known as the Police Assured Landing Zone (PALZ), is designed to provide forces with access to a suite of tools – spanning online storage, compute capacity and cloud-based collaboration – that will allow them to incorporate cloud technologies into their ICT systems.