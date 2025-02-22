Backups 'no longer effective' for stopping ransomware attacks:
The growth of double extortion – and even triple extortion – ransomware attacks is in danger of rendering common, traditional methods of mitigating the impact of a ransomware hit, such as well-maintained backups, less efficacious, according to a report from machine identity specialist Venafi.
Data collated from Venafi's worldwide survey of IT and security decision-makers reveal that 83% of successful ransomware attacks now involve alternative extortion methods – for example, using stolen data to extort customers (38%), leaking data to the dark web (35%), and informing customers that their data has been compromised (32%). A mere 17% of attacks merely ask for money for a decryption key.
Venafi said that this means that because ransomware attacks now rely on data exfiltration, effective backup strategies are therefore to some extent "no longer effective" for containing a breach.
"Ransomware attacks have become much more dangerous. They have evolved beyond basic security defences and business continuity techniques like next-gen antivirus and backups," said Kevin Bocek, vice-president of business development and threat intelligence at Venafi.
Venafi also found that cyber criminals are increasingly following through on their threats whether or not they get paid. Indeed, 18% of victims had their data leaked despite paying, while more than the 16% who refused outright to pay anything and had their data leaked. Some 8% refused outright, but then had their customers extorted; and 35% paid, but were left hanging, unable to retrieve their data.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Saturday February 26, @03:44PM
However, maybe I should start keeping the documents folder on a thumb drive, backed up on another thumb drive and not let it on my network at all. None of the other files on my network or computers have any sensitive data.
Backing up your data is still good practice. Malware and extortion are no worse than a drive going bad without backups. Your backed up data can be read, but not deleted by bad actors.
