Telemedicine Leaves Behind Non-English Speakers, Study Shows

posted by martyb on Sunday February 27, @05:33AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Telemedicine leaves behind non-English speakers, study shows:

People who speak limited English struggled to access telehealth services in the US. "That was really a concern of ours — who is getting left out?" says Denise Payán, an assistant professor of health, society, and behavior at the University of California, Irvine, who worked on the study. The researchers spoke with 15 clinic workers and nine patients. Clinic patients who spoke limited English struggled to set up and use platforms like Zoom for health visits, the researchers found. "Things like not being able to read FAQs," Payán says. People who speak limited English are at risk of bad health outcomes without them because they can't understand their medical providers as well. The findings of the study show how important it is for telehealth platforms to consider their most vulnerable users while developing tools. People who speak languages other than English should be included in pilot tests, for example, Payán says.

"Increasingly, the focus in Silicon Valley is on diversity, equity inclusion, this is clearly it — are you actually meeting the needs of a diverse set of patients?" she says.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by krishnoid on Sunday February 27, @05:38AM (1 child)

    by krishnoid (1156) on Sunday February 27, @05:38AM (#1225288)

    Rather than being English-centric, and to improve service to everyone:

    • Good news: all telehealth services have now been declared free of charge
    • Bad news: to remove ambiguity, all future telemedicine interviews will be conducted entirely in Esperanto

    That should do the trick.

