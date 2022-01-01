Fujitsu is ending its mainframe and Unix services:
Fujitsu has quietly revealed its plans to shutter both its mainframe and Unix server system business by the end of this decade.
In a notice posted to the Japanese IT giant's website, the company announced its plans to stop selling its mainframes and Unix server systems by 2030 though support systems will continue for an additional five years.
Fujitsu will stop manufacturing and selling its mainframe systems by 2030 as well as discontinue its Unix server systems by the end of 2029. As support services for both portfolios will extend for another five years, 2034 will mark the end of support for its Unix servers while 2035 will be the end of its mainframes.
In its notice, Fujitsu argues that "everything in society will be connected by digital touchpoints" in the near future which will require new, robust digital infrastructure. As such, businesses will need to reevaluate their existing core systems and embrace a fully digital, hybrid IT model to remain competitive and sustainable.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday February 28, @01:52AM (1 child)
So Fujitsu are dumping the Mainframe and UNIX for "the cloud". I wonder what they run their "cloud" on if it's not some kind of unix or mainframe. But they still hope and believe in that all magical cloud and how everything should be a service in some far remote place you have no access to even a decade from now.
That said perhaps they are just pissed at Oracle for their acquisition of Sun and that they more or less killed all things Sun about five years ago. So it has not exactly done wonders for the brand, software, hardware and services of all things Solaris, SPARC etc.
But Fujitsu hardware and software might as well just have pulled the plug today (or whatever day this was released). After all who wants to buy a Fujitsu mainframe or unix machine now if they know that it will be a fridge like paperweight in about a decade. Their best bet is to start looking for other options sooner rather then later.
Question might be where are their customer base going now. The mainframe:ers are now more or less being forced into the hands of IBM. The UNIX users still have a choice, even tho that choice is more and more pushed into the arms of some kind of Linux.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 28, @02:05AM
They don't have their own cloud solutions, at least not in our neck of the woods. They were peddling redhat (now IBM I suppose since the acquisition) stuff when we engaged them like openshift, etc. They were selling a lot of solution consulting services.