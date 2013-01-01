New details have emerged regarding a previously undetected Linux backdoor that is believed to have been created by the notorious Equation Group which has ties to the US National Security Agency (NSA).

According to a new report from the cybersecurity firm Pangu, security researchers from its Advanced Cyber Security Research team first found the malware behind the backdoor back in 2013 while conducting a "forensic investigation of a host in a key domestic department". At that time, the team decided to name the malware Bvp47 due to the fact that the most common string in the sample was "Bvp" and 0x47 was the numerical value used in its encryption algorithm.

[...] Now that Bvp47's Linux backdoor has finally come to light, security researchers will likely conduct further analysis on it and we could see more evidence that it was used in other past attacks as well.