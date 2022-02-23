Stories
USPS Blows Off EPA, White House Requests to Reconsider Postal Vehicle Contract

posted by martyb on Monday February 28, @12:41PM
We recently wrote about the boondoggle that is the United States Postal Service's new postal vehicle and its, frankly, abysmal fuel economy. In that article, we mentioned that the Biden administration and the EPA had both strongly encouraged the USPS to reevaluate its decision to spend billions of taxpayer dollars on buying and supporting gas-guzzling mail trucks.

Unfortunately, those pleas seem to have gone ignored because, as The Verge reported on Wednesday, the USPS will be moving forward with the Oshkosh designed and built internal combustion-powered mail trucks. Yeah, we're disappointed, too.

[...] Of the 165,000 new postal vehicles that are planned for purchase, only potentially around 10% will be battery-electric, and the rest can only manage an abysmal 8.6 mpg average.

Entire USPS statement.

Also at The Washington Post and Ars Technica.

  • (Score: 1, Flamebait) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday February 28, @12:48PM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Monday February 28, @12:48PM (#1225545)

    It couldn't be made more American. Excellence in tradition right there.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 28, @12:53PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 28, @12:53PM (#1225546)

    That's without the afterburners too.

