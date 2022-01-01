The team is working on a device for industrial applications that require imaging up to 20 meters away. The technology could also be adapted for use in cars to help drivers or autonomous vehicle systems navigate through hazardous conditions that reduce visibility. On an automotive display, for example, the technology could show pixelated outlines and shapes of objects, such as another vehicle or pedestrians.

"The technology allows you to see in vision-impaired environments. In industrial settings, for example, devices using the microchips could help with packaging inspections for manufacturing process control, monitoring moisture content or seeing through steam. If you are a firefighter, it could help you see through smoke and fire," said Dr. Kenneth K. O, professor of electrical and computer engineering[...] .

[...] The microchip emits radiation beams in the terahertz range (430 GHz) of the electromagnetic spectrum from pixels no larger than a grain of sand. The beams travel through fog, dust and other obstacles that optical light cannot penetrate and bounce off objects and back to the microchip, where the pixels pick up the signal to create images. Without the use of external lenses, the terahertz imager includes the microchip and a reflector that increases the imaging distance and quality and reduces power consumption.