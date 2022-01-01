New imager microchip helps devices bring hidden objects to light:
The team is working on a device for industrial applications that require imaging up to 20 meters away. The technology could also be adapted for use in cars to help drivers or autonomous vehicle systems navigate through hazardous conditions that reduce visibility. On an automotive display, for example, the technology could show pixelated outlines and shapes of objects, such as another vehicle or pedestrians.
"The technology allows you to see in vision-impaired environments. In industrial settings, for example, devices using the microchips could help with packaging inspections for manufacturing process control, monitoring moisture content or seeing through steam. If you are a firefighter, it could help you see through smoke and fire," said Dr. Kenneth K. O, professor of electrical and computer engineering[...] .
[...] The microchip emits radiation beams in the terahertz range (430 GHz) of the electromagnetic spectrum from pixels no larger than a grain of sand. The beams travel through fog, dust and other obstacles that optical light cannot penetrate and bounce off objects and back to the microchip, where the pixels pick up the signal to create images. Without the use of external lenses, the terahertz imager includes the microchip and a reflector that increases the imaging distance and quality and reduces power consumption.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday February 28, @06:57PM
Which brings us to the questions: when does the human driver have to much information, so much so it becomes detrimental to his or her driving ability. If you need the car to tell you that there might be (or is) a car in front of the other car and you somehow have not seen it then perhaps driving just isn't for you? Or it's not really needed information as you didn't plan to take the highway formula-1 style and try and pass every single vehicle in front of you (there is always another one). But when is there so much information that it is or would be safer to just replace the human driver with another machine (it might/probably already is in some cases)? There are already a lot of displays on modern cars and beeping and alarms and blinking lights and shit that we somehow managed to drive without before.
So how long until someone claims you'll get cancer from the other vehicles beaming you so much to try and see what is on the other side?