In 2002, the European Space Agency launched Envisat, the largest civilian satellite (at the time) to go to low Earth orbit (LEO). For a decade, it observed our planet and sent back valuable data on Earth's climate, tracking the decline of Arctic sea ice and more, until it went dark in 2012. One of the prevailing theories for its demise is that it simply ran out of fuel. As LEO becomes more crowded, Envisat is a school bus-sized example of a growing area of concern in the space domain: orbital debris and the ever-increasing risk of disrupting active satellite missions that would yield outcomes ranging from inconvenient to catastrophic for modern society.
But how do you catch up to an uncooperative object tumbling through space faster than a speeding bullet? An international research collaboration between MIT and the German Space Agency (DLR) completed a series of experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that illuminated a possible path forward to help address this question.
"If we could refuel or repair these tumbling bodies that are otherwise functional, it would be really useful for orbital debris reduction, as long as we can catch up to it. But a close-proximity rendezvous is hard to do if you don't know exactly how your target is moving," says Keenan Albee SM '19, a Ph.D. candidate in aeronautics and astronautics who helped lead the project. "We've assembled a set of algorithms that figures out how the target is tumbling, and then along with other tools that allow us to account for uncertainty, we can produce a plan to get us to the target, despite the tumble."
To test their algorithms in microgravity, the team used NASA's Astrobee robots aboard the ISS as their test bed. Astrobee is a team of three cube-shaped robots that help astronauts perform routine tasks either autonomously or by remote control, such as taking inventory, documenting experiments, or moving cargo, using their electric fan propulsion system as well as their built-in cameras and sensors to move about the station and perform their tasks. The first round of microgravity experiments aboard the ISS in June 2021 tested this set of algorithms both individually and together to enable a successful autonomous rendezvous of a "Chaser" Astrobee robot with a tumbling "Target" Astrobee, which were improved upon and tested again in a successful second session in February 2022.
[...] In the process of building and refining their Astrobee experiment, they found the interface they developed could be adapted and repurposed for other investigations. Looking ahead, the TumbleDock/ROAM team hopes to make Astrobee as useful for other researchers as SPHERES was for them. The team has already run another set of experiments, RElative Satellite sWArming and Robotic Maneuvering (ReSWARM), in collaboration with KTH Space Center in Sweden and IST at the University of Lisbon in Portugal. The ReSWARM experiments successfully demonstrated a variety of algorithms related to on-orbit assembly and servicing, including information-aware motion planning and distributed model predictive control of microgravity robot teams. While MIT is currently one of the most prolific users of the Astrobee platform, the project team plans to continue refining their work with the goal to make testing resources open source for other researchers at MIT and beyond.