The rate of employee surveillance is getting out of hand after rising during the pandemic, the [UK] Trades Union Congress (TUC) has warned.

The organization has published a report in which it claims almost two-thirds (60%) of employees reported being under some form of technological surveillance and monitoring, up from 53% last year.

Furthermore, three in ten survey respondents said surveillance increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.

[...] It's usually the "gig economy" (freelancers, contractors, and other online collaborators) where businesses are expected to use AI-powered surveillance, but TUC's data is showing that some 70% of workers experienced surveillance in industries such as financial services, retail, and utilities.