Employees are Facing More Online Surveillance Than Ever

Tuesday March 01, @10:42AM
The rate of employee surveillance is getting out of hand after rising during the pandemic, the [UK] Trades Union Congress (TUC) has warned.

The organization has published a report in which it claims almost two-thirds (60%) of employees reported being under some form of technological surveillance and monitoring, up from 53% last year.

Furthermore, three in ten survey respondents said surveillance increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.

[...] It's usually the "gig economy" (freelancers, contractors, and other online collaborators) where businesses are expected to use AI-powered surveillance, but TUC's data is showing that some 70% of workers experienced surveillance in industries such as financial services, retail, and utilities.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 01, @10:54AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 01, @10:54AM (#1225816)

    If you depend on giant dicks for the basic necessities of life, I hope you enjoy getting fucked!

(1)