A secret recording of a presentation by a surveillance company has revealed how Apple has aided law enforcement agencies and state-sponsored surveillance programs by providing iCloud data. The presentation also revealed that with data from the likes of Facebook and Google, unsuspecting targets could be tracked within a three-foot radius.

The revealing presentation in question was delivered by PenLink's Scott Tuma at the National Sheriffs Association winter conference and was recorded by Tech Inquiry founder Jack Poulson. Organizations like PenLink are nondescript service providers that work behind the scenes to help the US government track criminals. PenLink is based in Nebraska and earns $20 million each year for the services it provides. He gained notoriety as a wiretapper in the 2000s when his services helped convict Scott Peterson of gruesome murders. Serves federal authorities such as the FBI, DEA, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and local and state police.

Forbes reports that Tuma called Apple's assistance (when required by court order) through iCloud backups and data "phenomenal." "If you did something wrong, I bet I could find it in that backup," he said. Meanwhile, the iPhone maker claims that it allows users to encrypt their backups. He also says that he responds to law enforcement agencies directly upon request and not through private companies like PenLink. The company has also publicly refused to unlock iPhones in the past for the privacy and security of users.

Other surprising revelations in Tuma's presentation suggest that PenLink can exploit activity on almost any social media platform, including those that advertise foolproof end-to-end encryption. Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, and Google.