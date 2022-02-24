A mom is going viral for a deal she made with her son to stay off social media until he turned 18. Lorna Klefsaas, of Motley, MN, made a deal with her then 12-year-old son Sivert. If he would stay off social media until he turned 18, she would pay him $1800. Sivert collected the bet on his birthday, February 18th.

[...] Lorna said she knows how teens can struggle with social media - his older sisters became obsessed with it and it was affecting their mood so she wanted to save her youngest child from going through the same thing.

Sivert's sisters are five, six, and seven years older than he is, and so we watched how social media at a young age affected them. We tried to limit their social media as teenagers with varying degrees of success. One daughter, in particular,(social media)became something that was really affecting her mood, her self-esteem, and she was really struggling with it in a noticeable way. We ended up taking her phone away, which she didn't love. But after about three weeks we started to see an incredibly noticeable change in her behavior.

He plans to use his $1,800 on college supplies.