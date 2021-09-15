This 200-Foot-Long Railway to Nowhere is Actually a Brilliant Shipping Loophole:
Life is full of loopholes big and small, and sometimes you just have to run a train right through one. That seems to be the case with the Bayside Canadian Railway, anyway, down at the southwestern tip of New Brunswick, Canada. It runs about 200 feet along a clearing just across the St. Croix River from Maine. Its tiny train slowly bumps back and forth, going approximately nowhere. And it's now at the center of a massive court battle between its operators and the U.S. federal government.
Run by a subsidiary of the American Seafood Group, a huge Seattle-based seafood processor that operates in Alaska, the Bayside Canadian Railway is said by the DOJ to fly afoul of the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, according to Anchorage Daily News. Also known as the Jones Act, the law requires shipping between American ports be done with American-built, American-flagged vessels, which the ASG doesn't operate. An exemption known as the third proviso, however, apparently accommodates goods that make part of the journey via rail in Canada.
Short video.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday March 01, @04:17PM
It's not about what's right, it's about what's legal. Whatever gets you more $$$ is great as long as it's legal! (Unwritten rule: "It's also okay, if you don't get caught!")
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday March 01, @04:26PM
Back in my truck driving days, I picked up a load of Minnesota cheese. A whole trailer load of 5 pound blocks of cheese, in those cardboard packages proclaiming the cheese to be authentic Minnesota cheese. Took it to a dock north of San Diego. One pallet at a time, the cheese was taken off my trailer, pallets broken down, the cheese taken out of it's packaging, and dropped into new boxes that said it was now "California Cheese". Those boxes went into new shipping boxes, then onto new pallets, shrink wrapped, and loaded onto another trailer on the opposite side of the little warehouse.
I have no idea how that was legal, but it was certainly unethical. If I really cared where my cheese was produced, I would expect my 'California Cheese' to actually come from California.
