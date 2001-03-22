Stories
World's First Hydraulic Drone Promises Six-Hour, Non-Stop Flights Over 805 km

It might not look perfectly stable in the air just yet, but a company called Flowcopter is building the world's first hydraulic drone that trades batteries and electric motors for pumps and gas engines delivering a range of hundreds of miles and flight times that last hours.

There's little doubt that someday batteries and electric motors will be up to the task of powering all the vehicles we rely on: from cars to massive container ships, even planes, but the current reality is that gasoline and other fossil fuels are much higher density fuel sources than batteries and can power motors and engines much longer with considerably less weight.

[...] A gas engine on a drone could certainly be used to power a generator that supplies power to electric motors — an approach that early electric vehicles like the Chevrolet Volt used as a backup to extend their range — but Flowcopter's trying something entirely new. Instead of electric motors powering each propeller, hydraulic motors, powered by an endless flow of hydraulic fluid through hoses, make them spin.

World's First Hydraulic Drone Promises Six-Hour, Non-Stop Flights Over 805 km
  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @12:49AM

    Hydraulics for flight control and engine control are used on nearly all large planes, so there is no shortage of aircraft experience with many of the needed components. Early examples were before WWII with variable pitch (constant speed) propellers. By the 1950s electrically operated servo valves were available for precision control of linear and rotary actuators, used for early experiments with fly by wire.

    While tfa claims that driving propellers or rotors is a novel use of hydraulic pumps and motors, my guess is that there has been prior art over the last ~70 years.

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday March 02, @12:58AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Wednesday March 02, @12:58AM (#1226003) Journal

    Hydraulics leak...

    And please! make sure the muffler is adequate, the props already make enough noise

    Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
