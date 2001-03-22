from the cutting-the-red-tape dept.
Ukraine Asks Musk for Starlink Terminals as Russian Invasion Disrupts Broadband :
SpaceX is sending Starlink user terminals to Ukraine after a request from a government official. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation, used Twitter to make a direct plea to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday, writing:
@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars—Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space—Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.
About 10 hours later, Musk responded, "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route." A bit later, Fedorov sent a tweet thanking Musk and another tweet thanking Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, "for swift decisions related to authorization and certification that allowed us to activate the Starlink in Ukraine."
[...] Update 4:12 pm EST: Fedorov confirmed in a new tweet today that Starlink terminals have arrived in Ukraine and included a photo of the terminals in the back of a truck:
Starlink — here. Thanks, @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/dZbaYqWYCf
— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 28, 2022
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday March 02, @03:34AM (2 children)
If Musk delivers a hundred (or more) satellite links to Ukraine, quickly, his poo won't stink for a long time to come.
Which of the space race billionnaires is in such a sweet spot? Which of the military industrial corporations can even dream of providing such communications to Ukraine?
Biden approval rating falling below 30%!
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday March 02, @04:01AM (1 child)
He would just be another billionaire on the right side of history I suppose (Soros and the Koch brothers having contributed to the current democratic Ukrainian government already). Looks like he already delivered [space.com] too on February 28. That photo could be anywhere or anything I suppose, but it looks like about the right size for 100 starlink receiver boxes.
I think it's interesting payback for the Russians who blocked [quora.com] Starlink from Russia and harassed [newsweek.com] SpaceX at the UN. I don't know how useful Starlink will be for warfare with a electronics and space warfare savvy foe like Russia, but it might help a lot if they can keep Starlink functioning in the Ukraine.
And this demonstrates the weakness of the MIC not just in the US, but everywhere else too. Nobody else in the world has this kind of tech - Russia, China, Europe, and India.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @04:25AM
Maybe I should remind you that the goofy looking kid is South African? I know, it might be hard to remember that, what with his pasty white face.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @04:16AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @04:22AM
