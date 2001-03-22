Toyota forced to halt car production following supplier cyberattack:
Toyota has been forced to shut production at its Japanese factories following a suspected cyberattack.
The Japanese car giant has revealed that Kojima Industries Corporation, one of its central suppliers, had been affected by an attack that meant it had to shutter activity across its entire production line.
"Due to a system failure at a domestic supplier, we have decided to suspend the operation of 28 lines at 14 plants in Japan on Tuesday, March 1st (both 1st and 2nd shifts)," the company said in a statement. "We apologize to our relevant suppliers and customers for any inconvenience this may cause."
[...] It's not thought that the attack is linked to the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, with retaliation to sanctions recently imposed on Russia by the Japanese government a possible motive for hackers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @02:45PM (1 child)
prolly the microchips shorted out 'cause the future athmosphere they would have to work in would be less see-oh-two rich 'cause toyota doesn't want to be a "preferred partner" for the "suck-and-burn" industry anymore?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @03:00PM
sorry, we are moving away from providing showrooms on wheels to showcase the merits of oil combustion...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @02:54PM
>> "We apologize to our relevant suppliers and customers for any inconvenience this may cause."
If they really meant it, they'd commit seppuku.