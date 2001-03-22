Torvalds admits he's a bit worried about the next Linux build:
The speed at which Linux developers are working on version 5.17 of the popular kernel has gotten the OS' boss a bit worried.
In the weekly State of the kernel post, Linux creator (and the biggest developer) Linus Torvalds, said he believed the progress (or lack thereof) wasn't caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, or "whatever crazy things are going on in the world", as these things "don't seem to have affected the kernel much."
However, the number of known regressions that Torvalds is claiming have been out there since late January have affected the development cycle. Although these "don't seem all that big and scary", Torvalds did stress that some of them were reported right after the rc1 release, meaning they're getting somewhat stale.
"I'd hate to have to delay 5.17 just because of them, and I'm starting to be a bit worried here. I think all the affected maintainers know who they are," he concluded, before urging subsystem maintainers to make these regressions a priority.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:18PM (2 children)
Linus was concerned about putting on a little extra weight, and bought a treadmill standup desk a few years ago. But, I'm guessing he probably won't appreciate being called out as, "the biggest developer".
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:25PM (1 child)
Must be all the soy he's been drinking and eating the past several years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:38PM
Tell us you have erectile dysfunction without saying you have erectile dysfunction!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Wednesday March 02, @05:35PM (6 children)
Unit tests in the kernel source are conspicuous by their absence. It's 2022. I'd expect a kernel compile to run some sort of test suite. And what about automated regression tests? Where are they?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:36PM (5 children)
Maybe unit tests don't actually accomplish anything.
(Score: 3, Touché) by turgid on Wednesday March 02, @05:43PM (1 child)
Egos and hubris killed Solaris. They'll kill Linux too. Mark my words.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:57PM
i thought larry ellison's hairpiece killed solaris?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:51PM (2 children)
Unit tests gained prominence in dynamically typed languages. Languages where, unlike in statically typed languages, the compiler/interpreter can't guarantee shit for basic parameters and function return values. Thus, the programmer writes these things tediously by hand as a unit test.
Integration tests are useful for any language type. Unit tests have little value except for dynamically typed languages. The Linux kernel is written in a statically typed language: C.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday March 02, @06:02PM (1 child)
Someone hasn't read the old Kent Beck book on TDD.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @06:10PM
Well, THAT totally blew apart my critique.
P.S. You didn't even try.