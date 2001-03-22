The speed at which Linux developers are working on version 5.17 of the popular kernel has gotten the OS' boss a bit worried.

In the weekly State of the kernel post, Linux creator (and the biggest developer) Linus Torvalds, said he believed the progress (or lack thereof) wasn't caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, or "whatever crazy things are going on in the world", as these things "don't seem to have affected the kernel much."

However, the number of known regressions that Torvalds is claiming have been out there since late January have affected the development cycle. Although these "don't seem all that big and scary", Torvalds did stress that some of them were reported right after the rc1 release, meaning they're getting somewhat stale.

"I'd hate to have to delay 5.17 just because of them, and I'm starting to be a bit worried here. I think all the affected maintainers know who they are," he concluded, before urging subsystem maintainers to make these regressions a priority.