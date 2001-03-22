Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Torvalds Admits He's a Bit Worried About the Next Linux Build

posted by janrinok on Wednesday March 02, @05:09PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
OS News

upstart writes:

Torvalds admits he's a bit worried about the next Linux build:

The speed at which Linux developers are working on version 5.17 of the popular kernel has gotten the OS' boss a bit worried.

In the weekly State of the kernel post, Linux creator (and the biggest developer) Linus Torvalds, said he believed the progress (or lack thereof) wasn't caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, or "whatever crazy things are going on in the world", as these things "don't seem to have affected the kernel much."

However, the number of known regressions that Torvalds is claiming have been out there since late January have affected the development cycle. Although these "don't seem all that big and scary", Torvalds did stress that some of them were reported right after the rc1 release, meaning they're getting somewhat stale.

"I'd hate to have to delay 5.17 just because of them, and I'm starting to be a bit worried here. I think all the affected maintainers know who they are," he concluded, before urging subsystem maintainers to make these regressions a priority.

Original Submission


«  Toyota Forced to Halt Car Production Following Supplier Cyberattack
Torvalds Admits He's a Bit Worried About the Next Linux Build | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 10 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:18PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:18PM (#1226194)

    Linus was concerned about putting on a little extra weight, and bought a treadmill standup desk a few years ago. But, I'm guessing he probably won't appreciate being called out as, "the biggest developer".

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:25PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:25PM (#1226200)

      Must be all the soy he's been drinking and eating the past several years.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:38PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:38PM (#1226207)

        Tell us you have erectile dysfunction without saying you have erectile dysfunction!

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Wednesday March 02, @05:35PM (6 children)

    by turgid (4318) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday March 02, @05:35PM (#1226203) Journal

    Unit tests in the kernel source are conspicuous by their absence. It's 2022. I'd expect a kernel compile to run some sort of test suite. And what about automated regression tests? Where are they?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:36PM (5 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:36PM (#1226205)

      Maybe unit tests don't actually accomplish anything.

      • (Score: 3, Touché) by turgid on Wednesday March 02, @05:43PM (1 child)

        by turgid (4318) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday March 02, @05:43PM (#1226208) Journal

        Egos and hubris killed Solaris. They'll kill Linux too. Mark my words.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:57PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:57PM (#1226212)

          i thought larry ellison's hairpiece killed solaris?

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:51PM (2 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 02, @05:51PM (#1226211)

        Unit tests gained prominence in dynamically typed languages. Languages where, unlike in statically typed languages, the compiler/interpreter can't guarantee shit for basic parameters and function return values. Thus, the programmer writes these things tediously by hand as a unit test.

        Integration tests are useful for any language type. Unit tests have little value except for dynamically typed languages. The Linux kernel is written in a statically typed language: C.

(1)