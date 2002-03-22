from the Here's-looking-at-YOU,-kid dept.
Teen who tracked Elon Musk's jet is now chasing Russian oligarchs:
The teenager who became famous for tracking the whereabouts of Elon Musk's private jet has a new target: Russian oligarchs.
Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old IT student at the University of Central Florida, has set up a new Twitter account following the aircraft of Russia's billionaires as they face growing international pressure over the country's invasion of Ukraine.
The Twitter account, called Russian Oligarch Jets, shows times and maps for when and where the private jets of some of Russia's top billionaires take off and land. It had more than 100,000 followers by midday CET on Tuesday.
The automated feed launched on Sunday after the European Union and the United States announced new sanctions on the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and pledged to freeze their assets, including jets, yachts and luxury homes.
The Russian Oligarch Jets Twitter account is currently following the movements of the helicopters and planes of prominent Russian tycoons, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich, Vladimir Potanin, Russia's richest person, and steel billionaire Alexander Abramov.
"I'm sure some people will try to kick some of these oligarchs out of the US or their country as they find out they're here," Sweeney told Euronews Next.
"I don't really expect much trouble since I'm here in the US," he added.
[Emphasis retained from original.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 03, @02:46AM
From https://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-europe-60582327 [bbc.com]
> 21:11 [posting time, converted to my time zone, USA EST]
> Russian oligarch's yacht seized in Germany
>
> A super-yacht priced at $600m (£445m) has been seized by German authorities from its Russian billionaire owner Alisher Usmanov, according to reports. The 512ft (156m) vessel, named Dilbar, was seized in Hamburg, according to Forbes magazine.
>
> Usmanov, a metal tycoon, is one of 25 prominent Russians who have been sanctioned by the EU over their ties to the Russian government. Other Russian-owned yachts have been seen flocking to the Maldives, an island nation in the Indian Ocean that does not have an extradition treaty with the US.
Some "more legitimate" billionaire is going to have a gorgeous yacht after the auction. And something on the order of half a billion dollars will be available to help rebuild Ukraine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 03, @02:53AM (3 children)
What have the "Oligarchs" got to do with anything? The conflict isn't like the US Banana Wars.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 03, @03:00AM
> What have the "Oligarchs" got to do with anything?
They put Putin in power, and have kept him there. At least that's the way I've read the news over the last ~10 years.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday March 03, @03:13AM
All around the world, presidents and prime ministers are made and broken by oligarchs. We're talking about the people who buy and sell congress critters and members of parliament. Entire governments are created and toppled by the billionaires. Think about it.
Biden approval rating falling below 30%!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 03, @03:14AM
Russia is a gangster state. The oligarchs all pay president Putrid a percentage for krysha. [foreignpolicy.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 03, @03:11AM
Reported here, https://www.theregister.com/2022/03/02/russian_soldier_leaks/ [theregister.com] another bit of cyberwar--