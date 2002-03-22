The teenager who became famous for tracking the whereabouts of Elon Musk's private jet has a new target: Russian oligarchs.

Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old IT student at the University of Central Florida, has set up a new Twitter account following the aircraft of Russia's billionaires as they face growing international pressure over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The Twitter account, called Russian Oligarch Jets, shows times and maps for when and where the private jets of some of Russia's top billionaires take off and land. It had more than 100,000 followers by midday CET on Tuesday.

The automated feed launched on Sunday after the European Union and the United States announced new sanctions on the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and pledged to freeze their assets, including jets, yachts and luxury homes.

The Russian Oligarch Jets Twitter account is currently following the movements of the helicopters and planes of prominent Russian tycoons, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich, Vladimir Potanin, Russia's richest person, and steel billionaire Alexander Abramov.

"I'm sure some people will try to kick some of these oligarchs out of the US or their country as they find out they're here," Sweeney told Euronews Next.

"I don't really expect much trouble since I'm here in the US," he added.