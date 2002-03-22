NASA's Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Helicopter Aces 20th Flight on Red Planet
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity has now outflown its Red Planet expectations by a factor of four.
The 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) Ingenuity landed on the floor of Jezero Crater with NASA's life-hunting, sample-caching Perseverance rover on Feb. 18, 2021. The solar-powered chopper soon embarked on a five-flight technology-demonstrating mission designed to show that powered flight is possible in the Red Planet's thin air.
Ingenuity aced that initial mission and was granted an extension, during which it's been serving as a scout for Perseverance and pushing the limits of Red Planet flight. And on Friday (Feb. 25), Ingenuity notched yet another milestone, this one of the round-number variety — its 20th Martian sortie.
"Flight 20 was a success! In its 130.3 seconds of flight, the #MarsHelicopter covered 391 meters [1,283 feet] at a speed of 4.4 meters per second [9.8 mph], bringing it closer to @NASAPersevere's landing location," NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, which manages the missions of both Ingenuity and Perseverance, said via Twitter on Saturday (Feb. 26).
[...] "The delta in Jezero Crater is the reason we chose the landing site, and we hope to get to it later this spring," Perseverance science team member Briony Horgan, an associate professor of planetary science at Purdue University, said in a video released by the school earlier this month.
"Once we're there, we'll be able to look at the bottom of the ancient lake that once filled Jezero to search for signs of ancient microbial life, and we plan to spend the whole next year traveling through the ancient lake deposits and ancient river deposits that are within the delta," she added.
