AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs Get Major Price Cuts, Up to 25 Percent:
AMD's Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) processors are two years old, but the Zen 3 chips are still among some of the best CPUs on the market. If you're looking for your next upgrade, U.S. retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Micro Center, and Newegg, are currently selling the Ryzen 5000 lineup at reduced prices.
The Ryzen 5000 price cuts are probably an answer to the recently released Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake product stack that has helped Intel recover market share in the Japanese and German markets. While Ryzen 5000 still dominates the list of best-selling processors on Amazon and Newegg, Alder Lake has been creeping up to the Zen 3 parts. For example, the Core i7-12700KF is the seventh best-selling chip on Amazon, whereas the Core i7-12700K is in the third spot on Newegg's charts. Moreover, it's that time of the year when retailers start making space for the next wave of processors.
AMD has already confirmed that Ryzen 7000 (Raphael), Ryzen 5000's successor, will hit the market in the second half of the year, so retailers have likely started to offload Ryzen 5000 parts. Ryzen 7000 lives on the completely new AM5 platform with PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support. The transition to the AM5 socket means consumers will have to invest in a new motherboard, although the topic of the memory remains in the air. Intel's Alder Lake supports both DDR4 and DDR5 memory modules, but AMD hasn't confirmed if Ryzen 7000 will also have hybrid memory support.
The story continues with a chart of prices for various models and has links to vendors, too.
Random question: Is your primary computer a desktop or a laptop? I've been laptop-only for the last 15-20 years -- my computing needs have been relatively modest.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday March 03, @10:53PM
As I'm reading about this, thinking it'd be nice to have faster computing, for several reasons my computing needs have become more modest too. Although I have somewhat newer faster laptops that need something, full OS installs, etc., this Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz laptop is plenty good enough for most of what I'm doing these days.
I rarely fire up desktop PCs lately. I miss them, but just don't _need_ them. Plus they're more easily connected to landline based Ethernet / router, but I don't currently have landline based Internet. It's available but a long story of physical installation complications, long-term price increases, etc.
I'm using a cell as hotspot and it's quite adequate. I watch very little video compared to most people, so my bandwidth need / total bytes used is fairly low. When I need bandwidth / big downloads, I do them at work (at least 4 places I work have very high speed).
I don't compile Linux kernels anywhere as much as I used to, and I don't care if it runs for hours while I do other things. Plus distcc helps if I really care.
Occasionally I render audio stuff. It'd be nice to have a faster PC for that, but it's infrequent at this point. Thought I'd be doing more video editing / rendering, but again, just not much call for that either.
As much fun as it is to fire up a new system, there are always the many problems with drivers, compatibility, wanting BIOS settings that just aren't in there. You know, the stuff you can't really know by looking at all the fancy pictures and "features" listed.
Looking online, oh gosh, yup, prices have really dropped on new AMD CPUs. Really good MB is still a lot of $; here's an Asus that's $1K. Hmmm. I fear I'd be disappointed by an el-cheapo MB. Cheapest ASRock is $60. Then RAM, PS. Maybe. But thanks for the article and info- you've got me shopping (again).