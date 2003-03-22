from the winnie? dept.
New York's Poop Train Threatens Small Alabama Town Once Again:
Back in 2017, the towns of Parrish and West Jefferson in northern Alabama had crappy ends to their years when a train carrying 10 million pounds of human waste from New York and New Jersey rolled into the area. Its contents were being dumped into a nearby landfill, which spread a smell locals likened to rotting corpses, attracted an infestation of flies, and generally made life as unpleasant as you'd expect. The waste-management company responsible was eventually forced to stop, bringing the towns' nightmares to an end in Spring 2018.
Or so they thought. Every good horror story gets a sequel, and Parrish and West Jefferson's has been four years in the making. According to WVTM 13, an Alabama Department of Environmental Management inspector paid a visit to the Big Sky Environmental landfill on February 1, where they found a newly constructed rail spur on the property connected to a nearby freight track. On the line were eight empty rail cars used to transport human waste, which the company reportedly confirmed had been brought down and unloaded within the last two weeks.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday March 05, @12:45AM
Americans take shit from nobody!
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Saturday March 05, @12:48AM (2 children)
If they don't notice it, what's the problem? The problem last time is that they noticed it.
Yay, income for Alabama. Where is Alabama again? Eh, probably doesn't matter.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Saturday March 05, @01:03AM (1 child)
I drove across the South last weekend. The only place where you would not notice the stench of raw sewage was, honestly, about where you'd expect: I had the climate control in the car set to take in outside air; my daughter woke up after dozing all the way across Pennsylvania and asked what the horrible smell in the car was. "Oh," I said, "it just means we crossed into New Jersey."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday March 05, @01:26AM
Used to be the Garden State, now it's the Garbage State.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Saturday March 05, @01:00AM
So, I've read that part of the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is that we get so much of our fertilizer from Russia [bloomberg.com].
My thought with this story was, is it time for America to seriously consider redirecting its effluent as an input into agriculture? Yes, it has to be sterilized first, but it's been used before and now as such.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Saturday March 05, @01:01AM
The MOTD at the bottom says "McDonald's -- Because you're worth it."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday March 05, @01:24AM
Democrat run cities are always shitting on the rest of the country. "We can dump on flyover country, no one will notice!" Assholes - fix your damned sewer system to handle the waste. Did it never cross your little minds that it can be processed into useful fertilizer? So, set up a plant, and process it! WTF do you want to put it in a landfill, anyway? Biomass is valuable, use it wisely!
