Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Elon Musk Warns to Use Starlink 'With Caution' in Ukraine

posted by martyb on Saturday March 05, @07:40PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes:

Elon Musk warns to use Starlink 'with caution' in Ukraine:

Days after sending SpaceX Starlink internet terminals to Ukraine, Elon Musk is warning people there to "please use with caution." As a non-Russian communications system, the Starlink satellite internet service has a "high" probability of being targeted during the ongoing Russian invasion, Musk said.

The SpaceX founder and CEO advised users to only turn on Starlink when needed and to place the antenna as far away from people as possible. He also suggested visibly camouflaging antennas.

[...] Additionally, the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Director Christopher Scolese recently warned that Russia's military can target satellites to disrupt satellite-based internet traffic, communications, and GPS services. Scolese said that if Russia feels it needs to, they will extend their war into space.

Original Submission


«  Study Finds Agreeableness a Helpful Trait for General Success in Life
Elon Musk Warns to Use Starlink 'With Caution' in Ukraine | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday March 05, @07:44PM (1 child)

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Saturday March 05, @07:44PM (#1226980) Journal

    Musk Refuses To Block Russian News On Starlink – SpaceX Prepares For Signal Jamming [wccftech.com]

    Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) chief Mr. Elon Musk has revealed that his company is preparing for defense against cyberattacks and signal jamming. SpaceX operates its Starlink satellite internet constellation throughout the globe, and Musk came into the spotlight last week when he announced that his company would ship Starlink user terminals to the conflict region of Ukraine in response to a request from the country's vice prime minister. Since then, the terminals have made their way into Ukraine, and Starlink is providing internet connectivity to emergency services and others who might need it. Musk outlined that Starlink has also been requested by governments to block Russian state-sponsored media outlets and declined to do so.

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 05, @07:49PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 05, @07:49PM (#1226982)

      Free Speech man BAD!

(1)