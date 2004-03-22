from the self-isolation dept.
Putin blocks Russians' access to Facebook, Twitter, app stores [Updated]:
Update 2:40pm EST: Russia's Internet censorship agency, Roskomnadzor, confirmed that it would be blocking access to Facebook, accusing the company of violating the law by blocking state media outlets from the platform.
When reached for comment by Ars, a Facebook spokesperson cited a statement from Nick Clegg, president of global affairs, who said, "We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services so they remain available to people to safely and securely express themselves and organize for action."
Original article: Russia is reportedly blocking Twitter, Facebook, various news sites, and major app stores, according to a German journalist.
The move comes after the Russian government announced last week that it was partially restricting access to Facebook in retaliation for the company applying fact-checking labels to posts from state-controlled media outlets. Earlier this week, Meta, Facebook's parent company, and YouTube blocked access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik in the European Union.
The news of Russia's blockade came from Mathieu von Rohr, head of the foreign desk at German newsmagazine Der Spiegel. He tweeted that "Twitter, Facebook, BBC, Deutsche Welle, App Stores" were all being blocked. (Deutsche Welle is the German public broadcaster.)
