Australian grocery giant Coles is partnering with Wing to offer contactless drone delivery service to customers in the ACT.

Customers will be able to order over 250 grocery items via the Wing app, including bread, fresh produce, snacks, convenience meals, health care items, kitchen essentials, and even toilet paper. There will be no minimum spend or delivery fee.

The pilot will initially be available to some customers based in Crace, Palmerston, Franklin, Harrison, Mitchell, Giralang, and Kaleen. It will operate from 8am to 4.30pm on weekdays and 9am to 4pm on weekends.

On arrival at its destination, the drone will slow down, hover, and descend to a delivery height of about seven metres above ground, lower the package on a tether, and automatically release the package in the desired delivery area.

[...] "Wing made more than 100,000 deliveries in Australia in 2021, and strong demand for drone delivery has continued in 2022. Wing has already made more than 30,000 deliveries in Australia this year."