Raspberry Pi Alternative Banana Pi Reveals Powerful New Board
Raspberry Pi Alternative Banana Pi Reveals Powerful New Board:
Banana Pi has revealed a new board in its BPI-R2 Pro category. In the style of the Raspberry PiCompute Module 3 the new board requires a carrier board to break out all of the ports on offer. The compute module comes with a powerful eight-core processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC, while the carrier board includes some interesting breakout options.
At the core of the Banana Pi board is a Rockchip RK3588 SoC. This brings together four Arm Cortex-A76 cores at up to 2.6 GHz with four Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz in Arm's new DynamIQ configuration - essentially big.LITTLE in a single fully integrated cluster. It uses an 8nm process.
The board is accompanied by an Arm Mali-G610 MP4 Odin GPU with support for OpenGLES 1.1, 2.0, and 3.2, OpenCL up to 2.2, and Vulkan1.2. There's a 2D graphics engine supporting resolutions up to 8K too, with four separate displays catered for (one of which can be 8K 30FPS), and up to 8GB of RAM, though the SoC supports up to 32GB. Built-in storage is catered for by up to 128GB of eMMC flash. It offers 8K 30fps video encoding in the H.265, VP9, AVS2 and (at 30fps) H.264 codecs.
Firefly is Working on a Rockchip RK3588 Mini-ITX Motherboard (ITX3588J)
Firefly is working on a Rockchip RK3588 Mini-ITX motherboard (ITX3588J)
After Radxa ROCK5 Pico-ITX SBC and Banana Pi RK3588 SoM and devkit, Firefly ITX3588J mini-ITX motherboard is the third hardware platform we've seen with Rockchip RK3588 octa-core Cortex-A76/A55 processor.
The board will be interesting to people wanting an Arm PC or workstation as the mini-ITX form factor will allow the board to be fitted to a standard enclosure, and there's plenty of resources and I/Os with up to 32GB RAM, four SATA ports, multiple 8K/4K video outputs and inputs, dual Gigabit Ethernet, WiFI 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, a PCIe 3.0 x4 slot, and more.
Also at Tom's Hardware.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Monday March 07, @03:28AM
I did buy a BananaPi a few years ago, but quickly passed it on to someone else. The official Linux "images" at the time were incredibly hacky, and the board itself was not stable for the use case I needed (external SATA drive). Hopefully they've matured since then. It's always nice to have options in this space. I've had a pretty good experience with the Rock64 boards I have (and we use at $work), though the RPi4 has supplanted them for the moment.