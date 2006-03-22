from the where's-apple? dept.
New UCIe Chiplet Standard Supported by Intel, AMD, and Arm:
A broad range of industry stalwarts, like Intel, AMD, Arm, TSMC, and Samsung, among others, introduced the new Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) consortium today with the goal of standardizing die-to-die interconnects between chiplets with an open-source design, thus reducing costs and fostering a broader ecosystem of validated chiplets. In the end, the UCIe standard aims to be just as ubiquitous and universal as other connectivity standards, like USB, PCIe, and NVMe, while providing exceptional power and performance metrics for chiplet connections.
The benefits of chiplets, like reduced costs and using different types of process nodes in a single package, are well known and essential as chipmakers grapple with increasingly difficult scaling issues in the waning light of Moore's Law. The long-term vision for chiplets has always been for chipmakers to be able to develop their own types of specialized chiplets and then pair them with off-the-shelf chiplet designs from other companies, thus allowing them to build their own chips in Lego-like fashion to improve time to market while reducing costs.
However, the lack of a standardized connection between chiplets has led to a wide range of customized proprietary interconnects, so modern chiplets certainly aren't plug-and-play with other designs. Additionally, the industry has long suffered from a glaring lack of standardized validation and verification for chiplet designs and interconnects, making an off-the-shelf chiplet ecosystem impossible.
This new UCIe interconnect will enable a standardized connection between chiplets, like cores, memory, and I/O, that looks and operates similar to on-die connections while also enabling off-die connections to other componentry — the designs can even enable low enough latency and high enough bandwidth for rack-scale designs – and relies on existing protocols, like PCIe and CXL.
[...] Overall, the UCIe spec looks promising, but widespread support is critical. As we saw with the CXL spec that is now table stakes in the industry (will be supported by Intel Sapphire Rapids, AMD's EPYC Genoa, and Arm designs), the consortium comes to market with a list of blue-chip sponsors, and we expect this list to grow just as quickly as CXL.
Sponsors include AMD, Intel, Samsung, Arm, ASE, TSMC, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Qualcomm. That's an impressive list that includes the top three foundries, which is important. Notably, Nvidia isn't currently participating and we see no signs of RISC-V, either.
The UCIe 1.0 specification is available now, and the consortium also has a website with a whitepaper and other resources.