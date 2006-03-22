Stories
More Beer in the Glass With Physics: How Water-Repellent Coatings Can Reduce Foaming

posted by janrinok on Monday March 07, @07:38PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
upstart writes:

More Beer in the Glass With Physics: How Water-Repellent Coatings Can Reduce Foaming:

Foam formation and a long lifetime of the foam is desired for beer in a glass, for example — but foam should be avoided in beer bottling in order to speed up the bottling process. Foam formation is also often undesirable in other industrial processes, especially if it leads to spillages and environmental contamination.

In foams, adjacent air bubbles are separated from each other by a thin film of liquid. To generate and stabilize the foam, surface-active substances such as surfactants, often lipids or proteins are added.

Many liquids, such as beer and soaps, contain such surface-active molecules which stabilize foam. To prevent foaming, additional chemicals must therefore be added, such as oils, waxes, or microparticles. These help neighboring air bubbles to fuse together quickly, causing foam to break down rapidly.

Scientists working with Doris Vollmer, group leader at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Hans-Jürgen Butt's department, have now investigated the effect of superamphiphobic surfaces on foam in more detail. These surfaces have a microscopic roughness and thus prevent liquids from adhering to them: The liquid sits on small columns of only a few micrometers — millionths of a meter — and a continuous film of air, similar to a fakir on a pinboard. This effect is known, for example, from the lotus leaf.

[...] According to the scientists, the coated glass surfaces could help speed up filling processes in the future without having to add additional substances.

Journal Reference:
William S. Y. Wong, Abhinav Naga, Lukas Hauer, et al. Super liquid repellent surfaces for anti-foaming and froth management [open], Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-25556-w)

Original Submission


More Beer in the Glass With Physics: How Water-Repellent Coatings Can Reduce Foaming
  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday March 07, @07:53PM (1 child)

    by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Monday March 07, @07:53PM (#1227428) Homepage
    Traditional for farmhouse beers here. First you grease your (earthenware) mug with butter, then you pour the beer into it. These so-called boffins are a thousand years behind the cutting edge of science. And no, this is not just folk stories, I've witnessed it as a customer.
    I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 07, @08:10PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 07, @08:10PM (#1227432)

      Lard-ass Americans... always looking for new ways to ingest butter.

