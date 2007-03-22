The suspicion becomes real: hackers can take control of Alexa and listen to you:
This is a novel method of taking control of a person's Echo speaker. "An attacker could then use this listening function to set up a social engineering scenario where the skill pretends to be Alexa and responds to user statements as if it were Alexa," vulnerability researcher Sergio Esposito told The Register.
Amazon has already patched most of the vulnerabilities, except for one in which a Bluetooth-paired device was able to play audio files created through a vulnerable Amazon Echo speaker, Esposito confirmed. A vulnerability tracked as CVE-2022-25809 which has been assigned a Medium severity level .
Paper (pdf) at arxiv.org.
YouTube video demonstrating an attack.
See also: Ars Technica.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Tuesday March 08, @06:47AM
So, patched? Nothing to see? I’m sure the Three Letter Agencies still have access…
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday March 08, @07:03AM
Would you install a microphone in your home a creep in the street gave you to listen in and answer your questions on demand? No? Then why do you install a microphone in your home sold by a creepy giant Big Data monopoly?
In short: if you buy an Alexa device, or a Google device, you WANT bad stuff to happen to you. I think by now this has been made crystal-clear to everybody. No-one who buys one of these things today can claim ignorance anymore when the device harms them.