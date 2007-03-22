This is a novel method of taking control of a person's Echo speaker. "An attacker could then use this listening function to set up a social engineering scenario where the skill pretends to be Alexa and responds to user statements as if it were Alexa," vulnerability researcher Sergio Esposito told The Register.

Amazon has already patched most of the vulnerabilities, except for one in which a Bluetooth-paired device was able to play audio files created through a vulnerable Amazon Echo speaker, Esposito confirmed. A vulnerability tracked as CVE-2022-25809 which has been assigned a Medium severity level .