Many businesses are throwing away IT equipment before end-of-life:
Many businesses tend not to repair broken hardware, and instead throw it away, even before it reaches end-of-life. These are the findings of a new report from Euro PC which hints that the practice means additional unnecessary expenses.
Surveying 1,200 UK business owners for the report, Euro PC discovered that just a quarter (26%) have a refurbishment partner that fixes broken gear for them. The rest just throw it away.
Drilling deeper, the company found roughly two-thirds (59%) of firms are throwing away IT gear before it reaches end-of-life, while 54% swap out their endpoints every three to five years, on average
The main reasons why they replace their endpoints "so often" include improving speed, increasing reliability, and boosting their security. In fact, many business owners don't believe refurbished gear can be fast, reliable, and secure, and would use it more if they knew otherwise.
In fact, a third said they "naturally" assumed refurbished IT gear would be riskier, while almost four-fifths said they would happily use them if they could achieve the same performance and security as with new gear.
The majority of surveyed business owners said they threw away laptops (87%). However, servers (76%), routers (63%), and monitors (59%) were also high on the list, with desktops (48%) being the only type of endpoint being thrown away too often by less than half of the respondents.
Repair is either impossible or more expensive usually than buying a new replacement, and then you get stuck with equipment that is closer to being obsolete (i.e., will not work with the new equipment).
I don't see common businesses as being the logical users of refurbed equipment. Let poor organizations use it. They will not have needs as stringent and cost will be their primary concern.