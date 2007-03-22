Many businesses tend not to repair broken hardware, and instead throw it away, even before it reaches end-of-life. These are the findings of a new report from Euro PC which hints that the practice means additional unnecessary expenses.

Surveying 1,200 UK business owners for the report, Euro PC discovered that just a quarter (26%) have a refurbishment partner that fixes broken gear for them. The rest just throw it away.

Drilling deeper, the company found roughly two-thirds (59%) of firms are throwing away IT gear before it reaches end-of-life, while 54% swap out their endpoints every three to five years, on average

The main reasons why they replace their endpoints "so often" include improving speed, increasing reliability, and boosting their security. In fact, many business owners don't believe refurbished gear can be fast, reliable, and secure, and would use it more if they knew otherwise.