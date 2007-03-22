ICANN won't revoke Russian Internet domains, says effect would be "devastating":
Ukraine's request to cut Russia off from core parts of the Internet has been rejected by the nonprofit group that oversees the Internet's Domain Name System (DNS). CEO Göran Marby of ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) said the group must "maintain neutrality and act in support of the global Internet."
"Our mission does not extend to taking punitive actions, issuing sanctions, or restricting access against segments of the Internet—regardless of the provocations," Marby wrote in his response to Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. "ICANN applies its policies consistently and in alignment with documented processes. To make unilateral changes would erode trust in the multi-stakeholder model and the policies designed to sustain global Internet interoperability."
Ukraine on Monday asked ICANN to revoke Russian top-level domains such as .ru, .рф, and .su; to "contribute to the revoking for SSL certificates" of those domains; and to shut down DNS root servers in Russia. Fedorov argued that the requested "measures will help users seek for reliable information in alternative domain zones, preventing propaganda and disinformation."
ICANN was "built to ensure the Internet works"
ICANN just hasn't reached theirs yet, but so far they're doing the right thing
Since ICANN is not a country that declared war on Russia, but rather it's an international organization tasked with keeping interconnectivity between networks running, it's only logical that ICANN declined to kneecap Russia.
I guess. That's the story we tell ourselves. I agree with the story, it's a nice one. I don't believe that it matters at all when it comes to powerful people doing whatever they feel like to get their way.
As the GP poster, I agree with you that arbitrary action rules the day, but it's nice to see someone stand up for once. As someone else said, this could change, and they could cave later.
Agreed. ICANN is also an organisation that does no do things like invade Ukraine. It's only logical that ICANN declined to actively work to damage the fabric of the international community.
