Extending the battery life of small drones to strengthen security on U.S. Border:
To address the problem of low-capacity batteries on border drones, Gino Lim, R. Larry and Gerlene (Gerri) R. Snider Endowed Chair of Industrial Engineering, proposes the use of drones with a built-in wireless electrification line (E-line) battery charging system. Lim pioneered that technology in 2017.
"Smart border patrol using small-size drones may provide significant help in patrolling areas inaccessible to patrol agents, reduce agent response time, and increase the safety of patrol agents working in dangerous regions. To strengthen border security and reduce the need for patrolling via human agents, we propose the use of drones coupled with the use of E-lines for continuous border surveillance," Lim reports in the journal Computers & Industrial Engineering. The paper's first author is Navid Ahmadian, a former doctoral student in Lim's lab.
The E-line system charges the drones during their surveillance, enables a continuous and seamless flight over the border and eliminates the need for battery charging stations. Continuous monitoring sends live information about different locations of the borderline to the designated control centers, helping enhance border security and reducing the necessity of systems operated by people.
"This work provides an optimization model to determine the optimal number of drones, the optimal length of the E-line, and the optimal location of the E-line system required for border surveillance," said Lim.
Journal Reference:
Navid Ahmadiana, Gino J. Lim, Maryam Torabbeigi, et al. Smart border patrol using drones and wireless charging system under budget limitation, Computers & Industrial Engineering (2021) (DOI: 10.1016/j.cie.2021.107891)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 09, @11:01PM (1 child)
The drones would be even more effective if you equipped them with guns. Fucking fascist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 09, @11:11PM
So... securing one's borders is now fascism? I guess that makes the Russians the good guys in Ukraine.
(Score: 2) by edinlinux on Wednesday March 09, @11:19PM
If the US was really interested in "securing" the border, they would have done so long ago (rather than just calling everyone who wants border security "racists" like they do now)
Battery drones are just security theatre. There are too many people benefitting from the current open border situation (companies hiring illegals to undercut American workers...etc) that there is no willingness among politicians to seriously do anything about this (like jailing executives of companies hiring illegals, finishing the wall, changing the law promptly deport ..etc).
[and no this is nothing about the Orange moron (who I voted against both times as we don't need authoritarians in this country]. But we do need proper functioning conrolled borders..
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday March 09, @11:19PM
Gotta run the lasers that deter the browns from heading too far north
Never let your dog choose your scented candles (clever Ukraine sig not used due to character limits)