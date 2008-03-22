from the what's-yours-is-now-mine dept.
Russia mulls legalizing software piracy as it's cut off from Western tech:
With sanctions against Russia starting to bite, the Kremlin is mulling ways to keep businesses and the government running. The latest is a creative twist on state asset seizures, only instead of the government taking over an oil refinery, for example, Russia is considering legalizing software piracy.
Russian law already allows for the government to authorize—"without consent of the patent holder"—the use of any intellectual property "in case of emergency related to ensuring the defense and security of the state." The government hasn't taken that step yet, but it may soon, according to a report from Russian business newspaper Kommersant, spotted and translated by Kyle Mitchell, an attorney who specializes in technology law. It's yet another sign of a Cyber Curtain that's increasingly separating Russia from the West.
The plan would create "a compulsory licensing mechanism for software, databases, and technology for integrated microcircuits," the Kommersant said. It would only apply to companies from countries that have imposed sanctions. While the article doesn't name names, many large Western firms—some of which would be likely targets—have drastically scaled back business in Russia. So far, Microsoft has suspended sales of new products and services in Russia, Apple has stopped selling devices, and Samsung has stopped selling both devices and chips.
Presumably, any move by the Kremlin to "seize" IP would exempt Chinese companies, which are reportedly considering how to press their advantage. Smartphone-makers Xiaomi and Honor stand to gain, as do Chinese automakers. Still, any gains aren't guaranteed since doing business in Russia has become riddled with problems, spanning everything from logistics to finance.
Also at TorrentFreak.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 09, @07:45PM
maybe they can release fixed versions of microsoft 's crap?
(Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Wednesday March 09, @07:49PM (2 children)
What happens when other countries too enact such a law as Russia:
Will we soon see Remote Kill Switches in future versions of software ?
Albert Einstein - "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 09, @07:51PM
Probably useless except as a "first strike", and why would a company that sells software sabotage their own customer base with backdoors?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday March 09, @08:07PM
Not if you don't download it from Russia, or Microsoft, or Apple, or from Second Sight [soylentnews.org]
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday March 09, @07:51PM
I'm sure the one guy in Russia who isn't already pirating everything is stoked!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 09, @08:10PM
If he plays his cards right, Putin can ensure that all the companies that pulled out of Russia never come back.