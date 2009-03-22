Stories
Valve Does What FromSoftware Don’t, Thanks to Steam Deck’s Precaching Update

Freeman writes:

Valve does what FromSoftware don’t, thanks to Steam Deck’s precaching update:

While Elden Ring's recent launch has been a massive critical and commercial success, it continues developer FromSoftware's streak of leaving players in a technical lurch. Even on the newest Xbox and PlayStation consoles or the highest-end PCs, Elden Ring still manages to turn in a somewhat unsteady performance for various reasons.

In the case of one unoptimized aspect of the game's PC version, someone outside FromSoftware has swooped in to save the day. Usually, this kind of PC gaming story comes thanks to enterprising modders from the gaming community at large. In Elden Ring's case, however, the fix comes courtesy of an unlikely source: Valve, the massive company that runs the Steam storefront.

And Valve's fix, so far, only works on Steam Deck.

[...] Shortly after Elden Ring's launch last month, Digital Foundry correspondent Alex Battaglia delivered a comprehensive look at Elden Ring's PC version and found that, no matter what PC he tested with, Elden Ring exhibited frequent, erratic frame-rate stuttering. Even his highest-end PC (Intel Core i9 10900K, RTX 3090), running the game at a paltry 720p resolution with all settings at their lowest, suffered from the same stuttering.

And to repeat, Elden Ring ran at 30fps on a (portable!) Steam Deck.

