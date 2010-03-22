Stories
Reverse-Engineering the Waveform Generator in a 1969 Breadboard

posted by martyb on Friday March 11, @07:32AM
Hardware

owl submitted this interesting story:

Ken Shirriff writes Reverse-engineering the waveform generator in a 1969 breadboard

How hard could it be to fix a vintage solderless breadboard that doesn't quite work? The "elite 2 circuit design test system" below combined a solderless breadboard with some supporting circuitry: power supplies, a waveform generator, a pulse generator, switches, and lights. CuriousMarc found one of these breadboards on eBay, but the function generator didn't work, so we set out to repair it.

I figured that the waveform and pulse generators would be simple circuits, but they turn out to be implemented with a board crammed full of components, including over 40 transistors. I reverse-engineered the circuitry and found some interesting circuits inside, including op-amps implemented from discrete transistors. This complexity probably explains the shockingly high price of this breadboard: $1300 in 1969 (equivalent to $10,000 in current dollars).

The article continues is Ken's usual meticulously-detailed fashion with images and schematics of what he found.

Original Submission


