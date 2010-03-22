Italy slaps facial recognition firm Clearview AI with €20 million fine:
Italy's data privacy watchdog said it will fine the controversial facial recognition firm Clearview AI for breaching EU law. An investigation by Garante, Italy's data protection authority, found that the company's database of 10 billion images of faces includes those of Italians and residents in Italy. The New York City-based firm is being fined €20 million, and will also have to delete any facial biometrics it holds of Italian nationals.
This isn't the first time that the beleaguered facial recognition tech company is facing legal consequences. The UK data protection authority last November fined the company £17 million after finding its practices—which include collecting selfies of people without their consent from security camera footage or mugshots—violate the nation's data protection laws. The company has also been banned in Sweden, France and Australia.
[...] Despite losing troves of facial recognition data from entire countries, Clearview AI has a plan to rapidly expand this year. The company told investors that it is on track to have 100 billion photos of faces in its database within a year, reported The Washington Post. In its pitch deck, the company said it hopes to secure an additional $50 million from investors to build even more facial recognition tools and ramp up its lobbying efforts.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 11, @09:40PM
It's not a "selfie" if the subject is not holding the camera - I don't think any security camera or mugshot photos can be called "selfies".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 11, @10:20PM
They fuck negatively with social norms, for profit. Thatcher would be proud.