As their prospects for victory in the Second World War became increasingly grim, the Germans developed a wide array of outlandish "Wonder Weapons" that they hoped would help turn the tide of the war. While these Wunderwaffe obviously weren't enough to secure victory against the Allies, many of them represented the absolute state-of-the-art in weapons development, and in several cases ended up being important technological milestones. Others faded away into obscurity, sometimes with little more then anecdotal evidence to prove they ever even existed.

[...] Building the launcher was relatively straightforward, as it's little more than nine tubes bundled together with a handle and a simplistic electric igniter. The trick is in the 20 mm (0.78 inch) rockets themselves, which are spin stabilized by the exhaust gasses exiting the four angled holes on the rear. With no fins or active guidance the path of each rocket is somewhat unpredictable, but this was known to be true of the original as well.