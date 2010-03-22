The Fliegerfaust Roars Back To Life After 77 Years:
For those that like watching home-made weapons and explosions - take a look at this Hackaday story and, in particular, watch the video!
As their prospects for victory in the Second World War became increasingly grim, the Germans developed a wide array of outlandish "Wonder Weapons" that they hoped would help turn the tide of the war. While these Wunderwaffe obviously weren't enough to secure victory against the Allies, many of them represented the absolute state-of-the-art in weapons development, and in several cases ended up being important technological milestones. Others faded away into obscurity, sometimes with little more then anecdotal evidence to prove they ever even existed.
[...] Building the launcher was relatively straightforward, as it's little more than nine tubes bundled together with a handle and a simplistic electric igniter. The trick is in the 20 mm (0.78 inch) rockets themselves, which are spin stabilized by the exhaust gasses exiting the four angled holes on the rear. With no fins or active guidance the path of each rocket is somewhat unpredictable, but this was known to be true of the original as well.
Watch YouTube video
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday March 12, @10:32AM
Found best comment on Hackaday on this contraption:
Well, my standing view is if you set a man armed with a single-use-rocket of any kind against a man armed with a sword of any kind in some slightly more complicated environment other than a shooting range, one on one, my bet is on swordsman. And this is how WW3 will be finalized.
