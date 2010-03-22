Ukraine may move its top-secret data and servers abroad:
Fears that Russia could steal top-secret government documents has caused Ukrainian authorities to explore potentially moving its data and servers to another country, reported Reuters. While the original plan is still to protect the country's IT infrastructure, moving the most sensitive data to another location is a viable Plan B, Victor Zhora— the deputy chief of Ukraine's information protection arm—told the news service.
Ukraine has already faced a litany of aggressive cyberattacks from the neighboring nation, including last month's penetration of its military and energy networks. Russia also attempted to interfere with Ukraine's 2014 presidential election and regularly launches attacks on Ukraine's power grid, leading to outages that last for days.
The Ukrainian government made the precautionary move of migrating its computer systems in Kyiv in 2014, following Russia's occupation of Crimea. Ukrainian cyber teams have developed plans to disable infrastructure and transfer back-ups if its networks become compromised, Zhora told Politico.
Sounds like a good idea - but who would you trust?
