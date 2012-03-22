from the straight-ahead-100-miles-then-jump dept.
Finnish govt agency warns of unusual aircraft GPS interference:
Finland's Transport and Communications Agency, Traficom, has issued a public announcement informing of an unusual spike in GPS interference near the country's eastern border.
The origin of the interference remains unknown, but based on numerous reports submitted to the agency from various sources, it has started during the weekend and is still ongoing.
[...] The equipment required to perform these spoofing attacks costs a couple of hundred USD, while the software to simulate realistic GPS satellite radio signals is generally widely available.
[...] In December 2017, Norwegian authorities accused Russia of widespread disruption of GPS navigation during military drills. In November 2018, NATO military exercises in Finland faced similar problems.
[...] The only way to deal with this on the ground is by incorporating GPS firewalls on the receivers and implementing multi-array antennas to introduce a directional verification factor for the signal.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday March 14, @12:01AM
If you're flying around Europe these days, you might want a real navigator aboard. Do airlines even employ navigators anymore? Or, are they like the Navy, forgetting how to use sextants to navigate?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 14, @12:46AM
If it's coming from the east of Finland, it's got to be those crazy Swedes up to no good.